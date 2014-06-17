Jun 17Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 06
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Hoa Nam AMJ Oil Cake 13/06 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 500
2) Yong Tong ATIC P Acid 16/06 ----- ----- 339 nil nil 12,411
3) Reecon Emre GAC Cu.Con 15/06 ----- ----- nil 3,095 nil 9,100
4) Vinalines Green SPS I.Coal 13/06 ----- ----- nil 45,500 nil 1,500
5) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl Cargo 13/06 ----- ----- 3,512 nil nil 2,488
6) Navios Achilles PSA Logs 13/06 ----- ----- nil 20,711 nil 9,189
7) Idc Falcon IOS Peas 13/06 ----- ----- nil 17,769 nil 7,055
8) Nueva Fortuna SPS I.Coal 15/06 ----- ----- nil 24,186 nil 5,814
9) Bulk Titan AEL T.Coal 16/06 ----- ----- nil 9,460 nil 43,564
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mt Oriental Oki NRQ VCM nil 3,963 nil 14/06 ---
2) Mv Aragonit SIL T.coal nil 54,755 nil 16/06 ---
3) MT Stx Energen PSL I.Coal nil 78,780 nil 16/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Ocean Falcon PSL Cu.con nil 11,111 700 18/06
2) MV Ds Ability TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 18/06
3) MV KOTA AKBAR BSV CNTR nil nil 7,800 18/06
4) MT Seoyoung NRQ CS Lye nil 38,500 nil 19/06
5) MV COMMON SPIRIT RAS Ilmenite nil 16,000 nil 20/06
6) MV Crested Eagle HRC Peas nil 22,950 nil 23/06
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.