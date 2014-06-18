Jun 18Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Hoa Nam AMJ Oil Cake 13/06 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 500 2) Yong Tong ATIC P Acid 16/06 ----- ----- 2,127 nil nil 10,623 3) Reecon Emre GAC Cu.Con 15/06 ----- ----- nil 5,505 nil 6,690 4) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl Cargo 13/06 ----- ----- 4,819 nil nil 1,181 5) Navios Achilles PSA Logs 13/06 ----- ----- nil 24,226 nil 5,674 6) Idc Falcon IOS Peas 13/06 ----- ----- nil 19,051 nil 5,773 7) Bulk Titan AEL T.Coal 16/06 ----- ----- nil 21,595 nil 31,429 8) Aragonit RAS T.Coal 17/06 ----- ----- nil 6,584 nil 48,171 9) Oriental Oki ATIC Vcm 17/06 ----- ----- nil 1,820 nil 2,143 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT Stx Energen PSL I.Coal nil 78,780 nil 18/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV St. John Mercy TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 18/06 2) MV Ocean Falcon PSL CNTR nil 11,111 nil 18/06 3) MV Ds Ability TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 18/06 4) MV Bonthi HRC Gl Cargo 300 nil nil 18/06 5) MV Kota Akbar DBGT CNTR nil nil 7,800 18/06 6) MB Bernina CNL Lime Stone nil 44,250 nil 19/06 7) MT Seoyoung BRQ C Soda 8,500 nil nil 19/06 8) MV Jag Aditi SPL Lime Stone nil 61,625 nil 19/06 9) MV Common Spirit RAS Ilmenite 16,000 nil nil 20/06 10) MV Port Botany SJF Logs nil 26,608 nil 21/06 11) MT Sea Harmony NRQ Furnace Oil nil 5,750 nil 22/06 12) MV Crested Eagle HRC Peas nil 22,950 nil 23/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.