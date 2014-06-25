India Port Conditions: Tuticorin Jun 25Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Navios Achilles PSA Logs 20/06 ----- ----- nil 30,169 nil 9,547 2) Bulk Titan AEL T.Coal 19/06 ----- ----- nil 42,751 nil 10,273 3) Aragonit RAS T.Coal 20/06 ----- ----- nil 35,382 nil 19,373 4) MT Seoyoung RAS C S Lye 23/06 ----- ----- 1,143 nil nil 7,357 5) MB Bernina CNL Lime Stone 19/06 ----- ----- nil 2,671 nil 41,579 6) MV Jag Aditi SPL Lime Stone 20/06 ----- ----- nil 4,679 nil 56,946 7) MV Tiger Pearl TCT CNTR 22/06 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Ocean Falcon PSL CNTR nil 11,111 nil 23/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Gem of Paradip PSL T.Coal nil 40,270 nil 26/06 2) MT Symi NRQ LPG nil 6,400 nil 26/06 3) MV Common Spirit RAS Ilmenite 16,000 nil nil 26/06 4) MV Oel kochi TCT CNTR nil nil 1 27/06 5) MV Port Botany SJF Logs nil 26,608 nil 27/06 6) MV Vishwa Vijeta PSL T Coal nil 48,999 nil 27/06 7) MV DS Ability TCT CNTR nil nil 700 27/06 8) MV Orient Orchid MSA P Coke nil 25,000 nil 28/06 9) MT Gas Columbia GAC Ammonia nil 4,300 nil 28/06 10) MT Sea Harmony NRQ Furnace Oil nil 5,750 nil 28/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.