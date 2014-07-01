Jul 01Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Crested TVT Peas 26/06 26/06 26/06 nil 21,580 nil 1,370
2) Viola - 190 SRL I.Coal 27/06 27/06 27/06 nil 42,420 nil 14,030
3) Spar Neptun AEL I.Coal 30/06 30/06 30/06 nil 7,976 nil 33,306
4) Shipmarin JFS Logs 30/06 30/06 30/06 nil 710 nil 2,400
5) Harmony Sw JFS Logs 29/06 29/06 29/06 nil 4,667 nil 4,273
6) Sabrina ADM I.Coal 01/07 01/07 01/07 nil TOCOM nil 52,350
7) Rhl Aqua CMA CNTR 29/06 29/06 29/06 nil 12,705 7,455 COMP
8) Chennai PSL T.Coal 28/06 28/06 28/06 nil 45,493 nil 3,800
9) Peregrine SET T.Coal 30/06 30/06 30/06 nil 6,689 nil 42,814
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Glovis MSA I.Coal nil 53,400 nil 30/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Sri Prem RAS I.Coal nil 17,000 nil 01/07
2) Avra GAC I.Coal nil 53,137 nil 01/07
3) Chennai PSL T.Coal nil 40,934 nil 01/07
4) Htc Bravo GSA I.Coal nil 54,218 nil 01/07
5) Ince ADM R Phos nil 55,000 nil 01/07
6) St.John JFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 02/07
7) Maple Opal BEN I.Coal nil 18,200 nil 02/07
8) Genco AEL T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 02/07
9) Ds Ability SCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 02/07
10) Mu Dang SRL Salt 25,000 nil nil 02/07
11) Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 03/07
12) Atlantic IOS MOP nil 30,362 nil 03/07
13) Hoa Lu AMJ L Stones nil 6,200 nil 03/07
14) Jewel Of IOS Cu.Con nil 41,709 nil 04/07
15) Frequency PSA Mach 430 nil nil 14/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.