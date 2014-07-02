Jul 02Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Viola SRL I.Coal 27/06 ----- ----- nil 53,675 nil 2,775
2) Spar Nep AEL I.Coal 30/06 ----- ----- nil 28,016 nil 13,266
3) Shipmarin JFS JFS 30/06 ----- ----- nil 2,169 nil 941
4) Ark Pioneer ATIC S Acid 29/06 ----- ----- 2,657 nil nil 4,443
5) Harmony Sw JFS Logs 29/06 ----- ----- nil 8,371 nil 569
6) Sabrina ADM I.Coal 01/07 ----- ----- nil 13,558 nil 38,792
7) Tiger pear BTL CNTR 01/07 ----- ----- nil nil 16,365 COMP
8) Chennai PSL T.Coal 02/07 ----- ----- nil 3,173 nil 37,761
9) Peregrine SET T.Coal 30/06 ----- ----- nil 19,148 nil 30,355
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Glovis CNL I.Coal nil 53,400 nil 30/06 ---
2) Mv Ince SPL R Phos nil 55,000 nil 01/07 ---
3) Mv Avra RAS I.Coal nil 53,137 nil 01/07 ---
4) Mv Htc SRL I.Coal nil 54,218 nil 02/07 ---
5) Mv St John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 02/07 ---
6) Mv Mu Dang ASP Salt 25,000 nil nil 02/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Sri Prem RAS I.Coal nil 17,000 nil 02/07
2) MV Maple SRL I.Coal nil 18,200 nil 02/07
3) MV Genco SIL T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 02/07
4) MV Ds Ability TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 02/07
5) MV Mutha AMA Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 03/07
6) MV Atlantic RAS Mop nil 30,362 nil 03/07
7) MT Almajeda NRQ Ammonia nil 6,600 nil 03/07
8) MV Hoa Lu GSL L Stones nil 6,200 nil 03/07
9) MV Alam CNL L Stones nil 53,650 nil 04/07
10) MV Jewel VLR Cu.Con nil 41,000 nil 04/07
11) MV Petrel SPL I.Coal nil 41,000 nil 04/07
12) MV Salford VLR Cu.Con nil 36,884 nil 05/07
13) MT Epic NRQ Vcm nil 4,201 nil 06/07
14) MV Hr Freq PSC Mach nil 430 nil 14/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.