Jul 02Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Viola SRL I.Coal 27/06 ----- ----- nil 53,675 nil 2,775 2) Spar Nep AEL I.Coal 30/06 ----- ----- nil 28,016 nil 13,266 3) Shipmarin JFS JFS 30/06 ----- ----- nil 2,169 nil 941 4) Ark Pioneer ATIC S Acid 29/06 ----- ----- 2,657 nil nil 4,443 5) Harmony Sw JFS Logs 29/06 ----- ----- nil 8,371 nil 569 6) Sabrina ADM I.Coal 01/07 ----- ----- nil 13,558 nil 38,792 7) Tiger pear BTL CNTR 01/07 ----- ----- nil nil 16,365 COMP 8) Chennai PSL T.Coal 02/07 ----- ----- nil 3,173 nil 37,761 9) Peregrine SET T.Coal 30/06 ----- ----- nil 19,148 nil 30,355 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Glovis CNL I.Coal nil 53,400 nil 30/06 --- 2) Mv Ince SPL R Phos nil 55,000 nil 01/07 --- 3) Mv Avra RAS I.Coal nil 53,137 nil 01/07 --- 4) Mv Htc SRL I.Coal nil 54,218 nil 02/07 --- 5) Mv St John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 02/07 --- 6) Mv Mu Dang ASP Salt 25,000 nil nil 02/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Sri Prem RAS I.Coal nil 17,000 nil 02/07 2) MV Maple SRL I.Coal nil 18,200 nil 02/07 3) MV Genco SIL T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 02/07 4) MV Ds Ability TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 02/07 5) MV Mutha AMA Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 03/07 6) MV Atlantic RAS Mop nil 30,362 nil 03/07 7) MT Almajeda NRQ Ammonia nil 6,600 nil 03/07 8) MV Hoa Lu GSL L Stones nil 6,200 nil 03/07 9) MV Alam CNL L Stones nil 53,650 nil 04/07 10) MV Jewel VLR Cu.Con nil 41,000 nil 04/07 11) MV Petrel SPL I.Coal nil 41,000 nil 04/07 12) MV Salford VLR Cu.Con nil 36,884 nil 05/07 13) MT Epic NRQ Vcm nil 4,201 nil 06/07 14) MV Hr Freq PSC Mach nil 430 nil 14/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.