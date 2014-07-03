Jul 03Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Sabrina Ven ADM I.Coal 01/07 ----- ----- nil 24,906 nil 27,444
2) Spar Neptun AEL I.Coal 30/06 ----- ----- nil 37,022 nil 4,260
3) Ark Pioneer ATIC Sul Acid 29/06 ----- ----- 4,466 nil nil 2,634
4) Mu Dan SRL Salt 02/07 ----- ----- 200 nil nil 24,800
5) Ince Akd ADM R Phos 03/07 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 55,000
6) Glovis MSA I.Coal 03/07 ----- ----- nil 710 nil 52,690
7) St.John JFS CNTR 02/07 ----- ----- nil nil 11,160 COMP
8) Chennai PSL T.Coal 02/07 ----- ----- nil 18,278 nil 22,656
9) Peregrine SET T.Coal 30/06 ----- ----- nil 29,365 nil 20,138
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Mv Avra RAS I.Coal nil 53,137 nil 01/07 ---
2) Mv Htc SRL I.Coal nil 54,218 nil 02/07 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV Ds TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 03/07
2) MV Sri Prem RAS I.Coal nil 17,000 nil 03/07
3) MV Genco SIL T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 03/07
4) MV Mutha AMA Gl Cargo nil 2,250 nil 03/07
5) MV Atlantic RAS Mop nil 30,362 nil 03/07
6) MT Almajed NRQ Ammonia nil 6,600 nil 03/07
7) MV Hoa Lu GSL L Stones/ nil 6,200 nil 03/07
8) MV Tiger TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 04/07
9) MV Alam CNL L Stones nil nil nil 04/07
10) MV Jewel VLR Cu.Con nil 41,709 nil 04/07
11) MV Petrel SPL I.Coal nil 41,000 nil 04/07
12) MT Yong NRQ Cu.Con 12,750 nil nil 04/07
13) MV Oel TCT CNTR nil nil 1 05/07
14) MV Salford VLR Cu.Con nil 36,884 nil 05/07
15) MV Maple SRL I.Coal nil 18,200 nil 06/07
16) MT Epic NRQ Vcm nil 4,201 nil 06/07
17) MT Warins NRQ Lpg nil 7,000 nil 07/07
18) MV King PSL Cu.Con nil 21,999 nil 08/07
19) MV Suchada SJF Logs nil 9,130 nil 08/07
20) MV Hr Freq PSC Mach 430 nil nil 14/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.