Jul 04Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Mutha Sup MMT Gl Cargo 04/07 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 2,250 2) Sabrina Ven ADM I.Coal 01/07 ----- ----- nil 36,696 nil 4,260 3) Glovis Maple MSA I.Coal 03/07 ----- ----- nil 15,900 nil 37,500 4) Mu Dan SRL Salt 02/07 ----- ----- 6,300 nil nil 18,700 5) Ince Akd ADM R Phos 03/07 ----- ----- nil 8,681 nil 46,319 6) Ds Ability SCS CNTR 03/07 ----- ----- nil 11,175 nil COMP 7) Chennai PSL T.Coal 02/07 ----- ----- nil 32,684 nil 8,250 8) Peregrine SET T.Coal 30/06 ----- ----- nil 36,679 nil 12,824 9) Almajed IOS Ammonia 03/07 ----- ----- nil 1,467 nil 5,133 10) Spar Neptu AEL I.Coal 03/07 ----- ----- nil 41,282 nil COMP 11) Ark Pionee ATIC Sul Acid 29/06 ----- ----- nil 7,100 nil COMP 12) St.John JFS CNTR 02/07 ----- ----- nil 21,150 nil COMP 13) nil nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Avra RAS I.Coal nil 53,137 nil 01/07 --- 2) Mv Htc SRL I.Coal nil 54,218 nil 02/07 --- 3) Mv Genco SIL T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 03/07 --- 4) Mv Atlantic RAS Mop nil 30,362 nil 03/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Hoa Lu GSL L Stones nil 6,200 nil 04/07 2) MV Sri Prem RAS I.Coal nil 17,000 nil 04/07 3) MV Tiger TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 04/07 4) MV Alam CNL L Stones nil 53,650 nil 04/07 5) MV Jewel VLR Cu.Con nil 41,709 nil 04/07 6) MV Petrel SPL I.Coal nil 41,000 nil 04/07 7) MT Yong NRQ Sul Acid 12,750 nil nil 04/07 8) MV Maple SRL I.Coal nil 18,200 nil 05/07 9) MT Hansa NRQ Fur Oil nil 9,976 nil 05/07 10) MV Gem POO T.Coal nil 39,635 nil 05/07 11) MV Oel Koch TCT CNTR nil nil 1 05/07 12) MV Salford VLR Cu.Con nil 36,884 nil 05/07 13) MV St.John SJF CNTR nil nil 8,000 05/07 14) MT Doradus NRQ Fur Oil nil 6,199 nil 05/07 15) MT Epic NRQ Vcm nil 4,201 nil 06/07 16) MV Bonthi HRC Gl Cargo 3,700 nil nil 06/07 17) MV Ds Abil TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 06/07 18) MT Warin NRQ Lpg nil 7,000 nil 07/07 19) MV Arun PSL Granite 4,200 nil nil 07/07 20) MV Unicorn SRL I.Coal nil 55,005 nil 07/07 21) MV King Fra PSL Cu.Con nil 21,999 nil 08/07 22) MV Suchada SJF Logs nil 9,130 nil 08/07 23) MT Oceanic NRQ Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 09/07 24) MV Long BLT Cu.Con nil 11,657 nil 11/07 25) MV Hr Freq PSC Mach 430 nil nil 14/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.