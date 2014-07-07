Jul 07Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ince Akdeniz ADM R phos 03/07 ----- ----- nil 42,145 nil 12,855 2) Atla Trampntic IOS Mop 06/07 ----- ----- nil 10,395 nil 19,967 3) Avra GAC I.Coal 05/07 ----- ----- nil 36,143 nil 16,994 4) Mu Dan Song SRL Salt 02/07 ----- ----- 17,720 nil nil 7,280 5) Alam Maju SPL L Stones 06/07 ----- ----- nil 6,990 nil 46,660 6) Htc Bravo GAC I.Coal 07/07 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 54,218 7) Oel Kochi RLY CNTR 05/07 ----- ----- nil nil 8,820 COMP 8) Gem Of Paradip PSL T.Coal 05/07 ----- ----- nil 19,393 nil 20,242 9) Genco Pyrenees AEL T.Coal 06/07 ----- ----- nil 11,922 nil 39,078 10) Epic St.George ATIC Vcm 06/07 ----- ----- nil 3,100 nil 1,101 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Jewel Of Kure VLR Cu.Con nil 11,111 nil 04/07 --- 2) Mt Yong Tong 1 NRQ Sacid 12,750 nil nil 04/07 --- 3) Mv Petrel Bulker SPL I.Coal nil 41,000 nil 05/07 --- 4) Mt Doradus NRQ Fur Oil nil 6,199 nil 05/07 --- 5) Mv Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo 370 nil nil 05/07 --- 6) Mv Salford VLR Cu.Con nil 36,884 nil 06/07 --- 7) Mv Sri Prem RAS I.Coal nil 17,000 nil 06/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Maple Opal SRL I.Coal nil 18,200 nil 07/07 2) Mv Aquamarine HRC L Stones nil 3,700 nil 07/07 3) MV Arundel Castle PSL Granite 4,200 nil nil 07/07 4) MV Unicron SRL I.Coal nil 55,005 nil 07/07 5) MV Tiger Pearl TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 07/07 6) MV King Fraser PSL Cu.Con nil 21,999 nil 08/07 7) MV Anna Barbara SIL T.Coal nil 55,880 nil 08/07 8) MV Suchada Naree SJF Logs nil 9,130 nil 08/07 9) MT Oceanic Cyan NRQ P Oil nil 12,000 nil 09/07 10) MV Long Cheer BLT Cu.Con nil 11,657 nil 11/07 11) MV Hr Frequency PSC Mach 430 nil nil 14/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.