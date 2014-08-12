Aug 12Port conditions of TUTICORIN as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pacific WWS Cashew ----- ----- 06/08 nil 1,423 nil 585 2) Sinar AEL I.Coal ----- ----- 09/08 nil 13,316 nil 5,045 3) Puerto MSS I.Coal ----- ----- 10/08 nil 12,850 nil 47,168 4) YongTong ATIC P Acid ----- ----- 07/08 3,300 nil nil 2,527 5) Ds Ability SCS CNTR ----- ----- 11/08 nil nil 6,315 COMP 6) Puerto MSS I.Coal ----- ----- 10/08 nil 12,850 nil 47,168 7) Gem OfParadip PSL T.Coal ----- ----- 08/08 nil 31,529 nil 8,837 8) Mare AEL T.Coal ----- ----- 05/08 nil 8,341 nil 44,000 9) Tiger Pearl- BTL CNTR ----- ----- 12/08 nil nil TOCOM 10) Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo ----- ----- 09/08 1,606 nil nil 1,633 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Owl nil I.Coal 28,000 nil nil ----- 11/08 2) Mv Alam SPL L Stones 45,854 nil nil ----- 07/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Grandsoar nil L.Stones nil 5,600 nil 12/08 2) Star Manx NRQ P.Acid 3,900 nil nil 13/08 3) Patriot Sw DIX Logs nil 9,296 nil 13/08 4) Tiger Spring NRQ P.Oil nil 4,251 nil 13/08 5) St.George NRQ Vcm nil 4,183 nil 13/08 6) Sunrise NRQ P.Acid 3,900 nil nil ----- 7) Patriot Sw DIX Logs nil 9,296 nil ----- 8) Tiger NRQ P.Oil nil 4,215 nil ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.