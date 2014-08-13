Aug 13Port conditions of TUTICORIN as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Grandsour HRC L Stones ----- ----- 13/08 nil TOCOM nil 5,600
2) Puerto MSS I.Coal ----- ----- 10/08 nil 12,850 nil 47,168
3) Owl HRC I.Coal ----- ----- 12/08 nil 5,270 nil 22,730
4) Guma IOS Cu.Con ----- ----- 10/08 6,327 nil nil 15,360
5) Spar Virgo ADM R.PHOS ----- ----- 11/08 nil 11,150 nil 39,300
6) Tiger Pearl- BTL CNTR ----- ----- 12/08 nil nil 79,380 COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Alam SPL L Stones 45,854 nil nil ----- 07/08
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) St.John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 13/08
2) Star Manx NRQ P.Acid 3,900 nil nil 13/08
3) Ds Ability TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 13/08
4) Chennai PSL T.COAL nil 49,273 nil 13/08
5) Sunrise NRQ P.Acid 3,900 nil nil 14/08
6) Patriot Sw DIX Logs nil 9,296 nil 14/08
7) Tiger NRQ P.Oil nil 4,215 nil 14/08
8) Ping nil P.Oil nil 4,000 nil 15/08
9) Vsg Glory nil OIL CAKE nil 7,350 nil 16/08
10) Crimson nil I coal nil 67,962 nil 17/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.