Aug 14Port conditions of TUTICORIN as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Grandsour HRC L Stones ----- ----- 13/08 nil TOCOM nil 5,600 2) Puerto MSS I.Coal ----- ----- 10/08 nil 12,850 nil 47,168 3) Owl HRC I.Coal ----- ----- 12/08 nil 5,270 nil 22,730 4) Guma IOS Cu.Con ----- ----- 10/08 6,327 nil nil 15,360 5) Spar Virgo ADM R.PHOS ----- ----- 11/08 nil 11,150 nil 39,300 6) Tiger Pearl- BTL CNTR ----- ----- 12/08 nil nil 79,380 COMP 7) Chennai PSL T.COAL ----- ----- 14/08 nil 2,299 nil 46,974 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Star VLR Cu.Con 11,758 nil nil ----- 14/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tiger NRQ P.Oil nil 4,251 nil 14/08 2) Ds Ability TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 14/08 3) Chennai PSL T.COAL nil 49,273 nil 14/08 4) Sunrise NRQ P.Acid 3,900 nil nil 14/08 5) Patriot Sw DIX Logs nil 9,296 nil 15/08 6) Tiger NRQ P.Oil nil 4,215 nil 15/08 7) Ping PSL P.Oil nil 4,000 nil 15/08 8) Vsg Glory TCT OIL CAKE nil 7,350 nil 16/08 9) Crimson SPL I coal nil 67,962 nil 17/08 10) Sea Lord DIL CASHEW nil 11,058 nil 18/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.