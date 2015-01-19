Jan 19Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Cos Fair SHS Cu.Con 19/01 ----- ----- nil 450 nil 16,940
2) Apj Akhil PSL T.Coal 17/01 ----- ----- nil 18,511 nil 24,918
3) Parnon SET T.Coal 14/01 ----- ----- nil 28,820 nil 26,502
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Genco SPL I.Coal nil 53,222 nil 09/01 ---
2) Mv Ocean SHA Gl Cargo 6,500 nil nil 15/01 ---
3) MT Lady NRQ P.Acid 21,000 nil nil 18/01 ---
4) Mv Pan Clover DEL I.coal nil 49,318 nil 16/01 ---
5) Mv Amber TCT I.Ore nil 40,050 nil 17/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Riva Wind SRL I.Coal nil 53,250 nil 19/01
2) MV Million Bell SRL I.Coal nil 57,052 nil 19/01
3) MT Au Gemini NRQ Palm Oil nil 4,250 nil 19/01
4) MV Tiger Speed TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 19/01
5) MT Epic St.George NRQ Vcm nil 4,201 nil 20/01
6) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 21/01
7) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 21/01
8) MV Great Happy PST R Phos nil 6,000 nil 22/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.