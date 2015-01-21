Jan 21Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Ocean Bright AMJ Gl.cargo 19/01 ----- ----- nil 1,464 nil 5,036
2) Genco Cavalier SPL I.Coal 20/01 ----- ----- nil 18,520 nil 34,702
3) Cos Fair SHS Cu.Con 19/01 ----- ----- nil 12,152 nil 5,238
4) Lady Fell SET P Acid 21/01 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 21,000
5) Riva Wind ADM I.Coal 21/01 ----- ----- nil 1,000 nil 52,250
6) Apj Akhil PSL T.Coal 17/01 ----- ----- nil 43,429 nil COMP
7) Vishva Diksha PSL T.Coal 21/01 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 49,074
8) Warinsart SWSL Lpg 20/01 ----- ----- nil 1,153 nil 7,027
9) Tiger Speed BTL CNTR 20/01 ----- ----- nil nil 10,305 n.a.
10) Parnon SET T.Coal 14/01 ----- ----- nil 46,012 nil 9,310
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Mv Amber SIL Iron Ore nil 40,050 nil 17/01 ---
2) Mv Million SRL I.Coal nil 57,052 nil 19/01 ---
3) Mv Pan Clover DEL I.coal nil 49,318 nil 16/01 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MT Epic St.George NRQ Vcm nil 4,201 nil 21/01
2) MV All Cargo DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,500 21/01
3) MV St.John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 21/01
4) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 21/01
5) MV Great Happy PST R Phos nil 6,000 nil 22/01
6) MV MV Ji Yao HRC L Stones nil 6,000 nil 22/01
7) MT Almarona NRQ Ammonia nil 2,000 nil 22/01
8) MV An Run NRQ Palm Oil nil 10,227 nil 22/01
9) MV Zhong Jian SRL I.Coal nil 60,500 nil 23/01
10) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 24/01
11) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 24/01
12) MV Menalon SIL T.Coal nil 52,000 nil 24/01
13) MV Ssl Kutch TCT CNTR nil nil 1 24/01
14) MV Roadrunner SPL Cu.Con nil 11,460 nil 26/01
