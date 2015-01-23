Jan 23Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Bright AMJ Gl.cargo 24/01 ----- ----- nil 5,779 nil 721 2) Genco Cavalier SPL I.Coal 23/01 ----- ----- nil 50,990 nil 2,232 3) Great Happy SET R.Phos 24/01 ----- ----- nil 5,923 nil 77 4) Riva Wind ADM I.Coal 25/01 ----- ----- nil 30,657 nil 22,593 5) Lady Fell SET P Acid 28/01 ----- ----- 5,459 nil nil 15,541 6) Ji Yao HRC L.Stone 23/01 ----- ----- nil 3,640 nil 2,360 7) Amber Champion SPL I.Ore 25/01 ----- ----- nil 17,929 nil 22,121 8) Tiger Speed BTL CNTR 20/01 ----- ----- nil nil 10,305 n.a. 9) Vishva Diksha PSL T.Coal 24/01 ----- ----- nil 26,883 nil 22,191 10) Fancourt Kontar SCS CNTR 22/01 ----- ----- nil nil 6,645 n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Million SRL I.Coal nil 57,052 nil 19/01 --- 2) Mv Royal 89 SHA Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil 22/01 --- 3) Mv An Run 3 NRQ Palm Oil nil 10,227 nil 22/01 --- 4) Mv Pan Clover DEL I.Coal nil 49,318 nil 16/01 --- 5) Mv Lake D SPL Iron Ore nil 6,000 nil 22/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Zhong Jian SRL I.Coal nil 60,500 nil 23/01 2) MV St.John Faith TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 24/01 3) MV Menalon SIL T.Coal nil 52,000 nil 24/01 4) MV Ssl Kutch TCT CNTR nil nil 1 24/01 5) MV Pacific VLR Cu.Con nil 10,145 nil 24/01 6) MV Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo 3,500 nil nil 25/01 7) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 25/01 8) MV Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 26/01 9) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 26/01 10) MV Roadrunner SPL Cu.Con nil 11,460 nil 26/01 11) MV Alam SIL L Stones nil 5,570 nil 26/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.