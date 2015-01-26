Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jan 26Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Royal 89 AMJ Gl.cargo 23/01 ----- ----- nil 3,307 nil 2,093 2) Prime serene ATIC F.Oil 26/01 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 6,200 3) Lady Fell SET P Acid 21/01 ----- ----- 12,054 nil nil 8,946 4) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 25/01 ----- ----- nil 10,066 nil 34,459 5) Vishva Diksha PSL T.Coal 21/01 ----- ----- nil 49,074 nil COMP 6) Tiger Speed BTL CNTR 20/01 ----- ----- nil nil 10,305 n.a. 7) St.John Faith JFS CNTR 25/01 ----- ----- nil 6,555 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Pan Clover DEL I.Coal nil 49,318 nil 16/01 --- 2) Mv Million SRL I.Coal nil 57,052 nil 19/01 --- 3) MV Mv Zhong Jian SRL I.Coal nil 60,500 nil 23/01 --- 4) Mv Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo 3,500 nil nil 24/01 --- 5) Mt Gas Texiana NRQ Vcm nil 4,214 nil 25/01 --- 6) Mv Cn Jumbos RAS Mop 20,500 nil nil 25/01 --- 7) Mv Oel Colombo TCT CNTR nil nil 1 26/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 26/01 2) MV Alam Molek SIL L Stones nil nil 55,700 26/01 3) MV Roadrunner SPL Cu.Con nil 11,460 nil 26/01 4) MV MV Apj Jad POO T.Coal nil 45,716 nil 26/01 5) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 26/01 6) MV Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 26/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12