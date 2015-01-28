Jan 28Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Royal 89 AMJ Gl.cargo 23/01 ----- ----- 5,276 nil nil 124 2) Cn jumbos RAS F.Oil 27/01 ----- ----- 284 nil nil 20,216 3) Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo 27/01 ----- ----- 1,252 nil nil 1,252 4) Pan Clove SPL I.Coal 26/01 ----- ----- nil 34,871 nil 14,447 5) Prime Serene ATIC F Oil 26/01 ----- ----- nil 5,310 nil 890 6) Mutha Supreme MMT Gl Cargo 21/01 ----- ----- 514 nil nil 1,636 7) Lady Fell SET P Acid 27/01 ----- ----- 15,638 nil nil 5,362 8) Million Bell AEL I.Coal 28/01 ----- ----- nil 2,300 nil 54,752 9) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 25/01 ----- ----- nil 35,388 nil 9,137 10) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 27/01 ----- ----- nil 13,093 nil 32,623 11) Tiger Speed BTL CNTR 28/01 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. COMP 12) Roadrunner PSA Cu.Con 27/01 ----- ----- nil 3,710 nil 7,750 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Zhong Jian SRL I.Coal nil 60,500 nil 23/01 --- 2) Mt Gas Texiana NRQ Vcm nil 4,214 nil 25/01 --- 3) MV Alam VSP L Stones nil 55,700 nil 26/01 --- 4) MV Stella VSA Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 27/01 --- 5) MV Lake D SPL Iron Ore nil 6,000 nil 22/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 28/01 2) MV All Cargo DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,800 28/01 3) MV St.John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 28/01 4) MT Warinsart NRQ Lpg nil 6,000 nil 29/01 5) MT Prime Exp NRQ Naptha nil 17,500 nil 29/01 6) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 29/01 7) MV Ocean Spirit BLT I.Coal nil 45,000 nil 29/01 8) MV Aqua Bride NRQ Ballast nil . nil 29/01 9) MV Elgiznur Cebi NTBL T.Coal nil 53,857 nil 30/01 10) MV Asiatic Cloud TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 30/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.