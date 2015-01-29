Jan 29Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Cn jumbos RAS Mop 27/01 ----- ----- 1,780 nil nil 18,720 2) Million Bell AEL I.Coal 28/01 ----- ----- nil 28,900 nil 28,152 3) Pan Clove SPL I.Coal 26/01 ----- ----- nil 43,311 nil 6,007 4) Bonthi Ii HRC Gl Cargo 27/01 ----- ----- 3,167 nil nil 333 5) Mutha Supreme MMT Gl Cargo 27/01 ----- ----- 1,361 nil nil 789 6) Lady Fell SET P Acid 21/01 ----- ----- 18,154 nil nil 2,846 7) Alam Molek VSP L Stone 29/01 ----- ----- nil 55,700 nil COMP 8) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 25/01 ----- ----- nil 42,791 nil 1,734 9) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 27/01 ----- ----- nil 24,093 nil 21,623 10) Warinsart SWSL Lpg 29/01 ----- ----- nil 54 nil 5,946 11) St.John Faith JFS CNTR 29/01 ----- ----- nil nil 7,695 305 12) Tiger Speed BTL CNTR 20/01 ----- ----- nil nil 10,305 COMP 13) Roadrunner PSA Cu.Con 27/01 ----- ----- nil 8,187 nil 3,273 14) All Cargo MBK CNTR 28/01 ----- ----- nil nil 1,920 COMP 15) Gas Texiana ATIC Vcm 28/01 ----- ----- nil 1,759 nil 2,455 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Zhong Jian SRL I.Coal nil 60,500 nil 23/01 --- 2) MV Stella VSA Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 27/01 --- 3) MT Prime Exp NRQ Naptha nil 17,500 nil 29/01 --- 4) Mv Lake D SPL I.Ore nil 6,000 nil 22/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 29/01 2) MV Marylaki HRC I.Coal nil nil 55,750 29/01 3) MV Ocean Spirit BLT I.Coal nil 45,000 nil 29/01 4) MV Aqua Brid NRQ Ballast nil nil 29/01 5) MV Elgiznur NTPL T.Coal nil 53857 nil 30/01 6) MV Eos Victory VLR Sulphur nil 18099 nil 30/01 7) MV Asiatic TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 30/01 8) MT Sanko NRQ Ammonia nil 4,071 nil 31/01 9) MV Aragonit PSL Cu.Con nil 12,411 nil 01/02 10) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 03/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.