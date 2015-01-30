Jan 30Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Cn jumbos RAS Mop 27/01 ----- ----- 3,715 nil nil 16,785
2) Million Bell AEL I.Coal 28/01 ----- ----- nil 42,000 nil 15,052
3) Alam Molek VSP L Stone 27/01 ----- ----- nil 20,301 nil 35,399
4) Mutha Supreme MMT Gl Cargo 27/01 ----- ----- 2,044 nil nil 106
5) Lady Fell SET P Acid 21/01 ----- ----- 19,854 nil nil 1,146
6) Ocean Spirit AEL I.Coal 30/01 ----- ----- nil nil nil 45,000
7) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 27/01 ----- ----- nil 37,123 nil 8,593
8) Warinsart SWSL Lpg 29/01 ----- ----- nil 5,391 nil 609
9) Tiger Speed BTL CNTR 20/01 ----- ----- nil nil 10,305 COMP
10) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 30/01 ----- ----- nil nil 11,835 COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV Zhong Jian SRL I.Coal nil 60,500 nil 23/01 ---
2) MV Stella VSA Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 27/01 ---
3) MT Prime Exp NRQ Naptha nil 17,500 nil 29/01 ---
4) Mv Marylaki HRC I.Coal nil 55,750 nil 29/01 ---
5) Mv Lake D SPL I.Ore nil 6,000 nil 22/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Elgiznur Cebi NTPL T.Coal nil 53,857 nil 30/01
2) MV Eos Victory VLR Sulphur nil 18,099 nil 30/01
3) MV Asiatic Cloud TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 30/01
4) MV St.John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 31/01
5) MV Ssl Kochi TCT CNTR nil nil 1 31/01
6) MT Sanko NRQ L Ammonia nil 4,071 nil 31/01
7) MV Indira Gandhi TCT CNTR nil nil 15,000 01/02
8) MV Aragonit PST Cu.Con nil 12,411 nil 01/02
9) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 01/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.