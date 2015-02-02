GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
Feb 02Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Cn jumbos RAS Mop 27/01 ----- ----- 11,384 nil nil 9,116 2) Eos Victory SET Sulphur 31/01 ----- ----- nil 17,599 nil 500 3) Aragonit SHS Cu.Con 01/02 ----- ----- nil 700 nil 11,711 4) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl Cargo 31/01 ----- ----- 2,720 nil nil 3,280 5) Marylaki MSS I.Coal 01/02 ----- ----- nil 17,616 nil 38,134 6) Apj Akhil PSL T.Coal 02/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 43,410 7) Prime Express ATIC Naptha 30/01 ----- ----- nil 12,600 nil 4,900 8) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 02/02 ----- ----- nil nil 5,535 COMP 9) Bauhinia SCS CNTR 01/02 ----- ----- nil 960 nil COMP 10) Elgiznur Ceb SIL T.Coal 30/01 ----- ----- nil 24,233 nil 29,624 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Zhong Jian SRL I.Coal nil 60,500 nil 23/01 --- 2) MV Bj Queen PST Oil Cake nil 9,150 nil 31/01 --- 3) Mt Sanko NRQ Ammonia nil 4,071 nil 31/01 --- 4) Mv Evangelia SRL I.Coal nil 56,800 nil 28/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Nala Comm HRC Gl Cargo 11,500 nil nil 02/02 2) MV Chennai Jayam POO T.Coal nil 41,993 nil 02/02 3) MV Hansa TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 02/02 4) MT Hansa NRQ F Oil nil 6,561 nil 03/02 5) MV Vsg SHA Gl Cargo nil 7,500 nil 03/02 6) MV Kuniang BLT Cu.Con nil 11,018 nil 03/02 7) MV St.John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 04/02 8) MV Js Pomerol VLR R Phos nil 54,800 nil 06/02 9) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 08/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
May 3 Gold held on Wednesday near a three-week low hit in the previous session on rising equities and a firmer dollar as markets waited for cues on an U.S. interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 50 cents at $1,256.29 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. Bullion on Tuesday hit $1,251.37 per ounce, its lowest since April 10. * U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,257.20 an ounce. * Stock marke