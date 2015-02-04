Feb 04Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 07
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Cn jumbos RAS Mop 27/01 ----- ----- 16,038 nil nil 4,462
2) Marylaki MSS I.Coal 01/02 ----- ----- nil 38,907 nil 16,843
3) Aragonit SHS Cu.Con 01/02 ----- ----- nil 10,300 nil 2,111
4) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl Cargo 31/01 ----- ----- 5,716 nil nil 284
5) Nala Comm AMJ Gl Cargo 03/02 ----- ----- 2,531 nil nil 8,969
6) Zhong Jian SRL I.Coal 03/02 ----- ----- nil 36,600 nil 23,900
7) Apj Akhil PSL T.Coal 02/02 ----- ----- nil 36,233 nil 7,177
8) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 03/02 ----- ----- nil 17,760 nil 24,233
9) Hansa Prem IOC F Oil 03/02 ----- ----- nil 300 nil 6,261
10) Hansa Nordburg BTL CNTR 03/02 ----- ----- nil nil 12,660 COMP
11) Elgiznur Cebi SIL T.Coal 30/01 ----- ----- nil 39,908 nil 13,949
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV Bj Queen PST Oil Cake nil 9,150 nil 31/01 ---
2) MV Vgs Glory SHA Gl Cargo 7,500 nil nil 02/02 ---
3) MV Meratus DBGT CNTR nil nil 5,200 03/02 ---
4) MV Kuniang BLT Cu.Con nil 11,018 nil 03/02 ---
5) Mv Evangelia SRL I.Coal nil 56,800 nil 28/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV St.John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 04/02
2) MV Bauhinia DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,000 04/02
3) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 04/02
4) MV Ocean RAS Gl Cargo 6,500 nil nil 06/02
5) MV Js Pomerol VLR R Phos nil 54,800 nil 06/02
6) MV Cebihan SRL I.Coal nil 54,900 nil 07/02
7) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 07/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.