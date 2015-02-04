Feb 04Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Cn jumbos RAS Mop 27/01 ----- ----- 16,038 nil nil 4,462 2) Marylaki MSS I.Coal 01/02 ----- ----- nil 38,907 nil 16,843 3) Aragonit SHS Cu.Con 01/02 ----- ----- nil 10,300 nil 2,111 4) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl Cargo 31/01 ----- ----- 5,716 nil nil 284 5) Nala Comm AMJ Gl Cargo 03/02 ----- ----- 2,531 nil nil 8,969 6) Zhong Jian SRL I.Coal 03/02 ----- ----- nil 36,600 nil 23,900 7) Apj Akhil PSL T.Coal 02/02 ----- ----- nil 36,233 nil 7,177 8) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 03/02 ----- ----- nil 17,760 nil 24,233 9) Hansa Prem IOC F Oil 03/02 ----- ----- nil 300 nil 6,261 10) Hansa Nordburg BTL CNTR 03/02 ----- ----- nil nil 12,660 COMP 11) Elgiznur Cebi SIL T.Coal 30/01 ----- ----- nil 39,908 nil 13,949 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Bj Queen PST Oil Cake nil 9,150 nil 31/01 --- 2) MV Vgs Glory SHA Gl Cargo 7,500 nil nil 02/02 --- 3) MV Meratus DBGT CNTR nil nil 5,200 03/02 --- 4) MV Kuniang BLT Cu.Con nil 11,018 nil 03/02 --- 5) Mv Evangelia SRL I.Coal nil 56,800 nil 28/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV St.John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 04/02 2) MV Bauhinia DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,000 04/02 3) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 04/02 4) MV Ocean RAS Gl Cargo 6,500 nil nil 06/02 5) MV Js Pomerol VLR R Phos nil 54,800 nil 06/02 6) MV Cebihan SRL I.Coal nil 54,900 nil 07/02 7) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 07/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.