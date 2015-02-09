Feb 09Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Ocean Bright AMJ Gl Cargo 09/02 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 6,500
2) Vsg Glory AMJ Gl Cargo 06/02 ----- ----- 7,388 nil nil 112
3) Evangelia M SRL I.Coal 06/02 ----- ----- nil 44,575 nil 12,225
4) All Cargo WWS Pet Coke 09/02 ----- ----- nil 916 nil 5,934
5) Mutha Pioneer MMT Gl Cargo 07/02 ----- ----- nil 851 nil 1,299
6) Js Pomerol ADM R Phos 07/02 ----- ----- nil 31,900 nil 22,900
7) Baltic Jaguar SPL I.Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 4,431 nil 48,912
8) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 5,756 nil 38,794
9) Ssl Kutch RLY CNTR 08/02 ----- ----- nil nil 6,045 COMP
10) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 09/02 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
11) Meratus Kalab MBK CNTR 08/02 ----- ----- nil nil 6,075 COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Cebihan SRL I.Coal nil 54,900 nil 06/02 ---
2) Mv Dynamic HRC Gl Cargo nil 7,000 nil 07/02 ---
3) Mv Lalbahadur TCT CNTR nil nil 10,000 09/02 ---
4) Mv Narmada SPL Flo.crane nil . nil 31/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Ssl Gujarat DBGT CNTR nil nil 1 09/02
2) MT Nisyros NRQ Lpg nil 6,000 nil 09/02
3) MT Gaschem NRQ Ammonia nil 4,000 nil 09/02
4) MV Heilan PST R Phos nil 55,000 nil 09/02
5) MV Hansa Nordburg TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 09/02
6) MT Epic St.George NRQ Vcm nil 2,853 nil 11/02
7) MT Success NRQ Palm Oil nil 3,500 nil 11/02
8) MT Chemroad NRQ P Acid nil 8,008 nil 11/02
9) MV Lucky Luke SPL I.Coal nil 65,252 nil 11/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.