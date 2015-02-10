Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Feb 10Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Bright AMJ Gl Cargo 09/02 ----- ----- 2,426 nil nil 4,074 2) Evangelia M SRL I.Coal 06/02 ----- ----- nil 55,394 nil 1,406 3) Baltic Jaguar SPL I.Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 24,480 nil 28,863 4) Mutha Pioneer MMT Gl Cargo 07/02 ----- ----- 1,682 nil nil 468 5) Js Pomerol ADM R Phos 07/02 ----- ----- nil 44,416 nil 10,384 6) Heilan Brother ADM R.Phos 10/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 55,000 7) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 19,031 nil 25,519 8) Chennai Selvam PSL T.Coal 10/02 ----- ----- nil 2,632 nil 46,522 9) Gaschem Stade GSL Ammonia 09/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 4,000 10) Lalbahadur CHK CNTR 09/02 ----- ----- nil nil 7,635 COMP 11) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 09/02 ----- ----- nil nil 7,290 COMP 12) Ssl Gujarat RLY CNTR 10/02 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Cebihan SRL I.Coal nil 54,900 nil 06/02 --- 2) Mv Dynamic HRC Gl Cargo nil 7,000 nil 07/02 --- 3) Mv Narmada SPL Flo.crane nil . nil 31/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Nisyros NRQ Lpg nil 6,000 nil 11/02 2) MV Hansa Nordburg TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 11/02 3) MV Bauhinia DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,000 11/02 4) MT Epic St.George NRQ Vcm nil 2,853 nil 11/02 5) MV St.John Faith TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 11/02 6) MV Good Wish SPL I.Coal nil 70,550 nil 11/02 7) MT Success NRQ Palm Oil nil 3,500 nil 11/02 8) MT Chemroad NRQ PAcid nil 8,008 nil 11/02 9) MV Lucky SPL I.Coal nil 65,252 nil 11/02 10) MV Lizard Point BLT Cu.Con nil 11,000 nil 11/02 11) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 11/02 12) MV Mercy Wisdom SAC Maize 8,800 nil nil 12/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12