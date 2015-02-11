Feb 11Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Bright AMJ Gl Cargo 09/02 ----- ----- 5,178 nil nil 1,322 2) Baltic Jaguar SPL I.Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 40,254 nil 13,089 3) Mutha Pioneer MMT Gl Cargo 07/02 ----- ----- 2,099 nil nil 51 4) Js Pomerol ADM R Phos 07/02 ----- ----- nil 53,973 nil 827 5) Heilan Brother ADM R.Phos 10/02 ----- ----- nil 11,300 nil 43,700 6) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 32,161 nil 12,389 7) Chennai Selvam PSL T.Coal 10/02 ----- ----- nil 20,158 nil 28,996 8) Gaschem Stade GSL Ammonia 09/02 ----- ----- nil 3,134 nil 866 9) Hansa Nordburg BTL CNTR 10/02 ----- ----- nil nil 15,510 COMP 10) Bauhina SCS CNTR ----- ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Cebihan SRL I.Coal nil 54,900 nil 06/02 --- 2) Mv Dynamic HRC Gl Cargo nil 7,000 nil 07/02 --- 3) Mt Success NRQ Palm Oil nil 3,500 nil 10/02 --- 4) Mt Nisyros NRQ Lpg nil 6,000 nil 10/02 --- 5) Mt Epic St.George NRQ Vcm nil 2,853 nil 11/02 --- 6) MV Narmada SPL F.Crane nil nil nil 31/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV St.John Faith TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 11/02 2) MV Good Wish SPL I.Coal nil 70,550 nil 11/02 3) MT Chemroad NRQ PAcid nil 8,008 nil 11/02 4) MV Lucky SPL I.Coal nil 65,252 nil 11/02 5) MV Meratus DBGT CNTR nil nil 5,200 11/02 6) MV Lizard Point BLT Cu.Con nil 11,000 nil 11/02 7) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 11/02 8) MV Mercy Wisdom SAC Maize 8,800 nil nil 12/02 9) MT Kiel NRQ F Oil nil 5,756 nil 13/02 10) MT Global NRQ Palm Oil nil 10,000 nil 15/02 11) MV Long PST Mop nil 33,000 nil 17/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.