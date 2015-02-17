Feb 17Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Prime Royal RAS C S Lye 15/02 ----- ----- 12,149 nil nil 2,851
2) Global Uranus SPT Palm Oil 15/02 ----- ----- nil 5,930 nil 4,070
3) Darya Brahma SWS I.Coal 14/02 ----- ----- nil 53,900 nil 1,100
4) Minh Cong HRC L Stones 16/02 ----- ----- nil 750 nil 4,250
5) Cebihan SPL I.Coal 17/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 54,900
6) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 13/02 ----- ----- nil 45,326 nil 4,072
7) Apj Akhil PSL T.Coal 14/02 ----- ----- nil 39,197 nil 4,204
8) Narodny Bridge IOS Naptha 16/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 17,980
9) Hansa Nord CHK CNTR 17/02 ----- ----- nil nil 17,070 COMP
10) Rinia RAS T.Coal 13/02 ----- ----- nil 23,500 nil 31,501
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Mv Royal VSA Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil 14/02 ---
2) Mv Anna S SPL I.Coal nil 65,585 nil 14/02 ---
3) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/02 ---
4) Mv Gem Of Ennore SIL T.Coal nil 50,487 nil 15/02 ---
5) Mv Stella beauty RAS Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 15/02 ---
6) Mv Inlaco Brave SHA Gl Cargo 9,400 nil nil 16/02 ---
7) Mv Hercules BLT R.Phos nil 54,850 nil 16/02 ---
8) Mv Falmouth SIL I.Coal nil 57,750 nil 17/02 ---
9) Mv King Coal SPL I.Coal nil 74,591 nil 15/02 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV Geo Hind NRQ Ballast . nil nil 17/02
2) MV Meratus MBK CNTR nil nil 5,000 17/02
3) MV Long Glory PST Mop nil 33,000 nil 17/02
4) MV Bauhinia DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,000 17/02
5) MT Success MarlinaNRQ S Acid 12,000 nil nil 17/02
6) MV Mercy Wisdom SAC Maize 8,800 nil nil 18/02
7) MV St.John TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 18/02
8) MV Miike RAS Ilmenite 12,600 nil nil 18/02
9) MV Angelina SPL Cu.Con nil 31,696 nil 18/02
10) MV Densa Sea VLR Cu.Con nil 22,842 nil 18/02
11) MV Fancourt KontorTCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 18/02
12) MT Dong Mao NRQ Palm Oil nil 6,000 nil 19/02
13) MV Yasa Emirhan SPL I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/02
14) MV Capt Nazih AMA Con Met 40,000 nil nil 20/02
15) MV Nord Vancouver BLT Cu.Con nil 11,001 nil 20/02
16) MV Kota Nilam DBGT CNTR nil nil 12,000 23/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.