Feb 18Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Success Marina ATIC S.Acid 15/02 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 12,000
2) Global Uranus SPT Palm Oil 15/02 ----- ----- nil 8,710 nil 1,290
3) Long Glory IOS Mop 17/02 ----- ----- nil 6,880 nil 26,120
4) Cebihan SPL I.Coal 17/02 ----- ----- nil 20,120 nil 34,780
5) Minh Cong HRC L Stones 16/02 ----- ----- nil 2,780 nil 2,220
6) Anna S SET I.Coal 17/02 ----- ----- nil 13,014 nil 52,571
7) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 13/02 ----- ----- nil 49,153 nil 245
8) Gem of Ennore PSL T.Coal 18/02 ----- ----- nil 4,006 nil 46,481
9) Narodny Bridge IOS Naptha 16/02 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 11,980
10) Bauhinia SCS CNTR 13/02 ----- ----- nil nil 6,420 COMP
11) Rinia RAS T.Coal 13/02 ----- ----- nil 29,900 nil 25,101
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Royal VSA Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil 14/02 ---
2) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/02 ---
3) Mv Stella beauty RAS Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 15/02 ---
4) Mv Inlaco Brave SHA Gl Cargo 9,400 nil nil 16/02 ---
5) Mv Hercules BLT R.Phos nil 54,850 nil 16/02 ---
6) Mv Falmouth SIL I.Coal nil 57,750 nil 17/02 ---
7) Mv King Coal SPL I.Coal nil 74,591 nil 15/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Geo Hind NRQ Ballast . nil nil 18/02
2) MV St.John Faith TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 18/02
3) MV Miike RAS Ilmenite 12,600 nil nil 18/02
4) MV Angelina SPL Cu.Con nil 31,696 nil 18/02
5) MV Densa Sea VLR Cu.Con nil 22,842 nil 18/02
6) MV Fancourt KontorTCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 18/02
7) MV Mercy Wisdom SAC Maize 8,800 nil nil 19/02
8) MT Dong Mao NRQ Palm Oil nil 6,000 nil 19/02
9) MV Vsg Glory RAS Gl Cargo 8,000 nil nil 19/02
10) MV Yasa Emirhan SPL I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/02
11) MV Capt Nazih AMA Con Met 40,000 nil nil 20/02
12) MV Nord Vancouver BLT Cu.Con nil 11,001 nil 20/02
13) MV Kota Nilam DBGT CNTR nil nil 12,000 23/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.