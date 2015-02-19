Feb 19Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Inlaco Brave AMJ Gl Cargo 19/02 ----- ----- 250 nil nil 9,150 2) Densa Sea PSA Cu.Con 19/02 ----- ----- nil 364 nil 22,478 3) Miike RAS Ilmenite 18/02 ----- ----- 1,072 nil nil 11,528 4) Cebihan SPL I.Coal 17/02 ----- ----- nil 32,270 nil 22,630 5) Minh Cong HRC L Stones 16/02 ----- ----- nil 4,400 nil 600 6) Long Glory IOS Mop 17/02 ----- ----- nil 14,880 nil 18,120 7) Anna S SET I.Coal 17/02 ----- ----- nil 51,031 nil 14,554 8) Gem of Ennore PSL T.Coal 18/02 ----- ----- nil 19,620 nil 30,867 9) Narodny Bridge IOS Naptha 16/02 ----- ----- nil 11,200 nil 6,780 10) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 19/02 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 11) Meratus Kalabahi MBK CNTR 18/02 ----- ----- nil nil 5,145 COMP 12) Rinia RAS T.Coal 13/02 ----- ----- nil 35,900 nil 19,101 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Royal VSA Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil 14/02 --- 2) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/02 --- 3) Mv Stella beauty RAS Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 15/02 --- 4) Mv Hercules BLT R.Phos nil 54,850 nil 16/02 --- 5) Mv Falmouth SIL I.Coal nil 57,750 nil 17/02 --- 6) M t Dong Mao NRQ P.Oil nil 6,000 nil 17/02 --- 7) Mv Geo Hindsagar NRQ CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/02 --- 8) M t Success NRQ S.Acid 12,600 nil nil 18/02 --- 9) Mv King Coal SPL I.Coal nil 74,591 nil 15/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Chennai Jayam POO T.Coal nil 42,116 nil 19/02 2) MV Vsg Glory RAS Gl Cargo 8,000 nil nil 19/02 3) MV Yasa Emirhan SPL I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/02 4) MV Hansa Nordburg TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 20/02 5) MV Capt Nazih AMA Con Met 40,000 nil nil 20/02 6) MT Chembulk Singa NRQ S Acid 18,500 nil nil 20/02 7) MV Nord Vancouver PST Cu.Con nil 11,001 nil 20/02 8) MV Mercy Wisdom SAC Maize 8,800 nil nil 21/02 9) MV Mandarin Ocean SRL I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 21/02 10) MV Ocean Concord RAS Granite 7,000 nil nil 22/02 11) MT Warinsart NRQ Lpg nil 6,400 nil 22/02 12) MV Kota Nilam DBGT CNTR nil nil 12,000 23/02 13) MT Prime Serene NRQ F Oil nil 6,191 nil 23/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.