Feb 19Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 12
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Inlaco Brave AMJ Gl Cargo 19/02 ----- ----- 250 nil nil 9,150
2) Densa Sea PSA Cu.Con 19/02 ----- ----- nil 364 nil 22,478
3) Miike RAS Ilmenite 18/02 ----- ----- 1,072 nil nil 11,528
4) Cebihan SPL I.Coal 17/02 ----- ----- nil 32,270 nil 22,630
5) Minh Cong HRC L Stones 16/02 ----- ----- nil 4,400 nil 600
6) Long Glory IOS Mop 17/02 ----- ----- nil 14,880 nil 18,120
7) Anna S SET I.Coal 17/02 ----- ----- nil 51,031 nil 14,554
8) Gem of Ennore PSL T.Coal 18/02 ----- ----- nil 19,620 nil 30,867
9) Narodny Bridge IOS Naptha 16/02 ----- ----- nil 11,200 nil 6,780
10) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 19/02 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
11) Meratus Kalabahi MBK CNTR 18/02 ----- ----- nil nil 5,145 COMP
12) Rinia RAS T.Coal 13/02 ----- ----- nil 35,900 nil 19,101
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Mv Royal VSA Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil 14/02 ---
2) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/02 ---
3) Mv Stella beauty RAS Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 15/02 ---
4) Mv Hercules BLT R.Phos nil 54,850 nil 16/02 ---
5) Mv Falmouth SIL I.Coal nil 57,750 nil 17/02 ---
6) M t Dong Mao NRQ P.Oil nil 6,000 nil 17/02 ---
7) Mv Geo Hindsagar NRQ CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/02 ---
8) M t Success NRQ S.Acid 12,600 nil nil 18/02 ---
9) Mv King Coal SPL I.Coal nil 74,591 nil 15/02 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV Chennai Jayam POO T.Coal nil 42,116 nil 19/02
2) MV Vsg Glory RAS Gl Cargo 8,000 nil nil 19/02
3) MV Yasa Emirhan SPL I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 19/02
4) MV Hansa Nordburg TCT CNTR nil nil 17,000 20/02
5) MV Capt Nazih AMA Con Met 40,000 nil nil 20/02
6) MT Chembulk Singa NRQ S Acid 18,500 nil nil 20/02
7) MV Nord Vancouver PST Cu.Con nil 11,001 nil 20/02
8) MV Mercy Wisdom SAC Maize 8,800 nil nil 21/02
9) MV Mandarin Ocean SRL I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 21/02
10) MV Ocean Concord RAS Granite 7,000 nil nil 22/02
11) MT Warinsart NRQ Lpg nil 6,400 nil 22/02
12) MV Kota Nilam DBGT CNTR nil nil 12,000 23/02
13) MT Prime Serene NRQ F Oil nil 6,191 nil 23/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.