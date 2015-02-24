Feb 24Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 13
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 06
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Mercy SSC Maize 22/02 22/02 22/02 3,140 nil nil 5,660
2) Hercules SET R Phos 20/02 20/02 20/02 nil 37,970 nil 16,880
3) Angelina IOS Cu.Con 19/02 19/02 19/02 nil 18,040 nil 13,656
4) Falmouth PSA I.Coal 21/02 21/02 21/02 nil 34,879 nil 22,871
5) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl Cargo 22/02 22/02 22/02 526 nil nil 5,474
6) Inlaco Brave AMJ Gl Cargo 19/02 19/02 19/02 8,241 nil nil 1,159
7) Dong Mao JFS Palm Oil 22/02 22/02 22/02 nil 4,163 nil 1,837
8) King Coal SPL I.Coal 22/02 22/02 22/02 nil 52,467 nil 22,124
9) Gem Of PSL T.Coal 22/02 22/02 22/02 nil 11,214 nil 30,044
10) Warinsart SWS Lpg 22/02 22/02 22/02 nil TOCOM nil 6,400
11) Fancourt JFS CNTR 22/02 22/02 22/02 nil nil 6,810 COMP
12) Ssl Kutch RLY CNTR 22/02 22/02 22/02 nil nil 4,110 COMP
13) Rinia RAS T.Coal 13/02 13/02 13/02 nil 36,320 nil 18,681
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Mutha MMT Gl Cargo nil 2,150 nil ----- 15/02
2) Mt Success ATIC S.Acid nil 12,000 nil ----- 18/02
3) Mv Yasa SPL I.Coal 55,000 nil nil ----- 19/02
4) Mv Capt Na AMA Con Met nil 40,000 nil ----- 20/02
5) Mv Nord AMJ Cu.Con 11,001 nil nil ----- 20/02
6) Mt Chembul JMB P Acid nil 18,500 nil ----- 20/02
7) Mv Mandari SRL I.Coal 55,000 nil nil ----- 22/02
8) Mv Kiran WWS I.Coal 58,202 nil nil ----- 22/02
9) Mv Vsg RAS Gl.Cargo nil 8,000 nil ----- 22/02
10) Mv Nala AMJ Gl.Cargo nil 11,500 nil ----- 22/02
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Ocean Concord JSA Granite 7,000 nil nil 23/02
2) Vijitra Naree SJF Logs nil 19,957 nil 23/02
3) Prime Serene NRQ F Oil nil 6,191 nil 23/02
4) Hansa Nordburg TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 23/02
5) Thorco Legend PSC Mach nil 505 nil 25/02
6) Galveston BLT I.Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/02
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.