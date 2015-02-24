Feb 24Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Mercy SSC Maize 22/02 22/02 22/02 3,140 nil nil 5,660 2) Hercules SET R Phos 20/02 20/02 20/02 nil 37,970 nil 16,880 3) Angelina IOS Cu.Con 19/02 19/02 19/02 nil 18,040 nil 13,656 4) Falmouth PSA I.Coal 21/02 21/02 21/02 nil 34,879 nil 22,871 5) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl Cargo 22/02 22/02 22/02 526 nil nil 5,474 6) Inlaco Brave AMJ Gl Cargo 19/02 19/02 19/02 8,241 nil nil 1,159 7) Dong Mao JFS Palm Oil 22/02 22/02 22/02 nil 4,163 nil 1,837 8) King Coal SPL I.Coal 22/02 22/02 22/02 nil 52,467 nil 22,124 9) Gem Of PSL T.Coal 22/02 22/02 22/02 nil 11,214 nil 30,044 10) Warinsart SWS Lpg 22/02 22/02 22/02 nil TOCOM nil 6,400 11) Fancourt JFS CNTR 22/02 22/02 22/02 nil nil 6,810 COMP 12) Ssl Kutch RLY CNTR 22/02 22/02 22/02 nil nil 4,110 COMP 13) Rinia RAS T.Coal 13/02 13/02 13/02 nil 36,320 nil 18,681 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Mutha MMT Gl Cargo nil 2,150 nil ----- 15/02 2) Mt Success ATIC S.Acid nil 12,000 nil ----- 18/02 3) Mv Yasa SPL I.Coal 55,000 nil nil ----- 19/02 4) Mv Capt Na AMA Con Met nil 40,000 nil ----- 20/02 5) Mv Nord AMJ Cu.Con 11,001 nil nil ----- 20/02 6) Mt Chembul JMB P Acid nil 18,500 nil ----- 20/02 7) Mv Mandari SRL I.Coal 55,000 nil nil ----- 22/02 8) Mv Kiran WWS I.Coal 58,202 nil nil ----- 22/02 9) Mv Vsg RAS Gl.Cargo nil 8,000 nil ----- 22/02 10) Mv Nala AMJ Gl.Cargo nil 11,500 nil ----- 22/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ocean Concord JSA Granite 7,000 nil nil 23/02 2) Vijitra Naree SJF Logs nil 19,957 nil 23/02 3) Prime Serene NRQ F Oil nil 6,191 nil 23/02 4) Hansa Nordburg TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 23/02 5) Thorco Legend PSC Mach nil 505 nil 25/02 6) Galveston BLT I.Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.