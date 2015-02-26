Feb 26Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vsg Gl RAS Gl Cargo 25/02 25/02 25/02 446 nil nil 7,554 2) Chembu JMB P Acid 25/02 25/02 25/02 2,980 nil nil 15,520 3) Nord V AMJ Cu.Con 24/02 24/02 24/02 nil 8,125 nil 2,228 4) Yasa E SPL I.Coal 24/02 24/02 24/02 nil 13,260 nil 21,706 5) Succes ATIC S Acid 18/02 18/02 18/02 3,108 nil nil 7,680 6) Capt N AMA Con Met 23/02 23/02 23/02 12,322 nil nil 11,069 7) Mandar BEN I.Coal 25/02 25/02 25/02 nil 17,794 nil 37,206 8) Chenna PSL T.Coal 25/02 25/02 25/02 nil 13,470 nil 35,766 9) Vishva PSL T.Coal 26/02 26/02 26/02 nil 1,577 nil 47,620 10) Fancou SCS CNTR 26/02 26/02 26/02 nil nil 11,415 TOCOM 11) St.Joh JFS CNTR 25/02 25/02 25/02 nil nil 4,605 TOCOM Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Kiran WWS I.Coal nil 52,802 nil ----- 22/02 2) Mv Nala AMJ Gl Cargo 11,500 nil nil ----- 22/02 3) Mt Prime ATIC F Oil nil 6,191 nil ----- 23/02 4) Mv Ocean JSA Granite 7,000 nil nil ----- 24/02 5) Mv Thorc PSA Mac nil 505 nil ----- 25/02 6) Mv Ssl M RLY CNTR nil nil 1 ----- 25/02 7) Mv Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil ----- 15/02 8) Mv Mercy SSC Maize 8,800 nil nil ----- 19/02 9) Mv Vijit JFS Logs nil 19,957 nil ----- 24/02 10) Mv Rainb HRC L Stones nil 5,000 nil ----- 26/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Galveston BLT I.Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/02 2) Ocean Bright AMJ Gl Cargo 6,500 nil nil 26/02 3) MV Miho DSA Granite 1,400 nil nil 27/02 4) Santa Vitoria RAS I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 27/02 5) Baltic Leopard ADM I.Coal nil 53,070 nil 27/02 6) Insomnia PST Granite 5,500 nil nil 01/03 7) MV Rike PSA Mach nil 306 nil 03/03 8) MV Kiran RAS Ilmenite 16,500 nil nil 03/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.