Feb 27Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vsg G RAS Gl Cargo 25/02 25/02 25/02 3,301 nil nil 4,699 2) Chemb JMB P Acid 25/02 25/02 25/02 5,633 nil nil 12,867 3) Capt AMA Con Met 23/02 23/02 23/02 35,369 nil nil 4,631 4) Yasa SPL I.Coal 24/02 24/02 24/02 nil 50,049 nil 4,951 5) Succe ATIC S Acid 18/02 18/02 18/02 7,374 nil nil 4,626 6) Manda BEN I.Coal 25/02 25/02 25/02 nil 33,430 nil 21,570 7) Kiran WWS I.Coal 27/02 27/02 27/02 nil 1,258 nil 56,944 8) Chenn PSL T.Coal 25/02 25/02 25/02 nil 32,370 nil 16,866 9) Vishv PSL T.Coal 26/02 26/02 26/02 nil 15,685 nil 33,512 10) Ssl M RLY CNTR 26/02 26/02 26/02 nil nil 2,940 TOCOM Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Nala AMJ Gl Cargo 11,500 nil nil ----- 22/02 2) Mt Prime ATIC F Oil nil 6,191 nil ----- 22/02 3) Mv Ocean JSA Granite 7,000 nil nil ----- 23/02 4) Mv Thorc PSA Mac nil 505 nil ----- 24/02 5) Mv Rainb HRC L Stones nil 5,000 nil ----- 25/02 6) Mv Galve AEL I.Coal nil 50,000 1 ----- 25/02 7) Mv Miho DSA Granite 1,400 nil nil ----- 15/02 8) Mv Mutha MMT Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil ----- 19/02 9) Mv Vijit JFS Logs nil 19,957 nil ----- 24/02 10) Mv Ocean AMJ Gl Cargo nil 6,500 nil ----- 26/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Warinsart SWSL Lpg nil 7,000 nil 27/02 2) MV Vila RAS Gl Cargo nil nil 27/02 3) MV Santa SWSL I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 27/02 4) MV Vila RAS Gl Cargo 3,200 nil nil 27/02 5) MV Baltic ADM I.Coal nil 53,070 nil 27/02 6) MV Hansa BTL CNTR nil nil 16,000 27/02 7) MV Apj PSC T.Coal nil 43,422 nil 28/02 8) St.John Faith SJF CNTR nil nil 8,000 28/02 9) MT Andes SHS Cu.Con nil 27,285 nil 28/02 10) Meratus MBK CNTR nil nil 5,500 28/02 11) Insomnia PSL Granite 55,000 nil nil 01/03 12) MV Rike PSA Mach nil 306 nil 01/03 13) Fancourt SCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 01/03 14) MV Indira CHK CNTR nil nil 15,000 01/03 15) MV Ssl RLY CNTR nil nil 1 02/03 16) Ellivita SET I.Coal nil 66,150 nil 03/03 17) MV Kiran RAS Ile.Ore 16,500 nil nil 03/03 18) MV Genco AEL T.Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.