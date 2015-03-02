Mar 02Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 17 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Concord JSA Granite 01/03 ----- ----- 1,810 nil nil 5,190 2) Chembulk Singa JMB P Acid 25/02 ----- ----- 12,901 nil nil 5,599 3) Vijitra Naree JFS Logs 28/02 ----- ----- nil 19,390 nil 567 4) Kiran Marmara WWS I.Coal 27/02 ----- ----- nil 51,806 nil 6,396 5) Nala Comm AMJ Gl Cargo 28/02 ----- ----- 4,018 nil nil 7,482 6) Rainbow Symphony HRC L.Stone 01/03 ----- ----- nil 1,310 nil 3,690 7) Galveston AEL I.Coal 28/02 ----- ----- nil 38,134 nil 11,866 8) Prime Serene ATIC F Oil 27/02 ----- ----- nil 5,252 nil 939 9) Apj Akhil PSL T.Coal 28/02 ----- ----- nil 28,334 nil 15,088 10) Warinsart SWSL Lpg 01/03 ----- ----- nil 3,010 nil 3,990 11) Ssl Kochi RLY CNTR 01/03 ----- ----- nil nil 5,640 COMP 12) St.John Faith JFS CNTR 28/02 ----- ----- nil nil 11,475 COMP 13) Ssl Gujarat RLY CNTR 02/03 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Ocean Concord RAS Granite 7,000 nil nil 24/02 --- 2) Mv Thorco Legend PSC Mach nil 505 nil 25/02 --- 3) Mv Rainbow HRC L Stones 5,000 nil nil 26/02 --- 4) Mv Ocean Bright SHA Gl Cargo 6,500 nil nil 26/02 --- 5) Mv Santa Vitoria RAS I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 27/02 --- 6) Mt Warinsart NRQ Lpg nil 7,000 nil 28/02 --- 7) Mv Rike PSC Mach nil 306 nil 01/03 --- 8) Mv Fancourt KontorTCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 01/03 --- 9) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/02 --- 10) Mv Baltic Leopard SIL I.Coal nil 53,070 nil 28/02 --- 11) Mt Andes Queen BLT Cu.Con nil 27,285 nil 01/03 --- Expected Vessels S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected 1) MV Vila Tug2 RAS Gl Cargo nil nil 01/03 2) MV Vila Barge RAS Gl Cargo 3,200 nil nil 01/03 3) MV Insomnia PST Granite 5,500 nil nil 01/03 4) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 01/03 Expected Vessels Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Vila Tug2 RAS Gl Cargo nil nil 01/03 2) MV Vila Barge RAS Gl Cargo 3,200 nil nil 01/03 3) MV Insomnia PST Granite 5,500 nil nil 01/03 4) MV Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 01/03 5) MV Indira Gandhi TCT CNTR nil nil 15,000 01/03 6) MV Oel Colombo DBGT CNTR nil nil 1 02/03 7) MV Ssl Gujarat DBGT CNTR nil nil 1 02/03 8) MV Ellivita SET I.Coal nil 66,150 nil 03/03 9) MV Kiran RAS Ilmenite 16,500 nil nil 03/03 10) MV Genco SIL T.Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/03 11) MT Gas Texiana NRQ Vcm nil 4,203 nil 03/03 12) MV Phu Tai 19 ASP Oil Cake nil 5,500 nil 04/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.