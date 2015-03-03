Mar 03Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Concord JSA Granite 01/03 ----- ----- 5,192 nil nil 1,808 2) Galveston AEL I.Coal 28/02 ----- ----- nil 46,184 nil 3,816 3) Andes Queen SHS Cu.Con 03/03 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 27,285 4) Nala Comm AMJ Gl Cargo 28/02 ----- ----- 8,153 nil nil 3,347 5) Rike PSA Mach 03/03 ----- ----- nil 102 nil 204 6) Santa Vitoria SWS I.Coal 02/03 ----- ----- nil 3,460 nil 51,539 7) Apj Akhil PSL T.Coal 28/02 ----- ----- nil 40,910 nil 2,512 8) Indira Gandhi CHK CNTR 02/03 ----- ----- nil nil 10,575 COMP 9) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 02/03 ----- ----- nil nil 6,510 COMP 10) Ssl Gujarat RLY CNTR 02/03 ----- ----- nil nil 11,670 COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Ocean Bright SHA Gl Cargo 6,500 nil nil 26/02 --- 2) Mv Baltic Leopard SIL I.Coal nil 53,070 nil 28/02 --- 3) Mv Dynamic Ocean AMA ConMet 5,500 nil nil 28/02 --- 4) Mv Vila Tug2 RAS Gl Cargo nil nil 01/03 --- 5) Mv Vila Barge RAS Gl Cargo 3,200 nil nil 01/03 --- 6) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/02 --- 7) Mt Chembulk NRQ P Acid 18,500 nil nil 20/02 --- 8) Mv Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 02/03 --- 9) Mv Insomnia PST Granite 5,500 nil nil 02/03 --- 10) Mv Hansa Nordburg TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 03/03 --- 11) Mv Kiran BosphorusRAS Ilmenite 16,500 nil nil 03/03 --- 12) Mv Ellivita SPL I.Coal nil 66,150 nil 03/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Genco SIL T.Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/03 2) MT Gas Texiana NRQ Vcm nil 4,203 nil 03/03 3) MV St.John Faith TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 04/03 4) MV Vishva Nidhi POO T.Coal nil 49,080 nil 04/03 5) MV Efficiency Ol VLR Cu.Con nil 13,219 nil 04/03 6) MV Phu Tai 19 ASP Oil Cake nil 5,500 nil 04/03 7) MT Future Prosp NRQ Naptha nil 10,802 nil 04/03 8) MV Apj Jad POO T.Coal nil 49,461 nil 04/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.