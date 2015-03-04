Mar 04Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Ocean Bright AMJ Gl Cargo 04/03 ----- ----- 6,500 nil nil COMP
2) Santa Vitoria SWS I.Coal 02/03 ----- ----- nil 22,247 nil 32,752
3) Andes Queen SHS Cu.Con 03/03 ----- ----- nil 9,507 nil 17,778
4) Vila Barge RAS Gl Cargo 04/03 ----- ----- 3,600 nil nil COMP
5) Dynamic Ocean AMA Con Met 03/03 ----- ----- 1,103 nil nil 4,397
6) Baltic Leopard ADM I.Coal 03/03 ----- ----- nil 4,300 nil 48,770
7) Vishva Nidhi PSL T.Coal 04/03 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 49,080
8) Hansa Nordburg BTL CNTR 03/03 ----- ----- nil nil 13,890 COMP
9) Oel Colombo RLY CNTR 03/03 ----- ----- nil nil 9,135 COMP
10) Gas Texiana ATIC Vcm 03/03 ----- ----- nil 2,400 nil 1,803
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mt Chembulk NRQ P Acid 18,500 nil nil 20/02 ---
2) Mv Insomnia PST Granite 5,500 nil nil 02/03 ---
3) Mv Kiran BosphorusRAS Ilmenite 16,500 nil nil 03/03 ---
4) Mv Ellivita SPL I.Coal nil 66,150 nil 03/03 ---
5) Mv Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 02/03 ---
6) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/02 ---
7) Mv Meratus DBGT CNTR nil nil 3,000 03/03 ---
8) Mv Genco Norm SIL T.Coal nil 50,000 nil 04/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Royal VSA Gl Cargo 5,400 nil nil 04/03
2) MV St.John Faith TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 04/03
3) MV Bauhinia DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,000 04/03
4) MV Efficiency Ol VLR Cu.Con nil 13,219 nil 04/03
5) MV Phu Tai 19 ASP Oil Cake nil 5,500 nil 04/03
6) MT Future Prosp NRQ Naptha nil 10,802 nil 04/03
7) MV Apj Jad POO T.Coal nil 49,461 nil 04/03
8) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 05/03
9) MV Star Nasia SPL I.Coal nil 77,000 nil 05/03
10) MV An Run 3 NRQ Palm Oil nil nil 10,214 06/03
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.