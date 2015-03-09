Mar 09Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Royal 89 SSS Gl Cargo 07/03 ----- ----- 3,964 nil nil 1,436 2) Efficiency Ol SHS Cu.Con 07/03 ----- ----- nil 9,312 nil 3,907 3) Phu Tai 19 AMJ Oil Cake 06/03 ----- ----- nil 2,800 nil 2,700 4) Star Nasia SPL I.Coal 09/03 ----- ----- nil 16,751 nil 60,249 5) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 08/03 ----- ----- nil 4,964 nil 37,168 6) Apj Jad PSL T.Coal 05/03 ----- ----- nil 49,040 nil 421 7) Gas Columbia ATIC Ammonia 09/03 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 6,000 8) Ssl Kutch RLY CNTR 08/03 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. 5,715 9) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 09/03 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 10) Genco Normandy AEL T.Coal 04/03 ----- ----- nil nil 34,393 15,607 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/02 --- 2) Mv Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 02/03 --- 3) Mv Lalbahadur TCT CNTR nil nil 6,000 06/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Yasa Unsal HRC I.Coal nil 55,500 nil 09/03 2) MV Hansa Nordburg TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 09/03 3) MV Stella Beauty HRC Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 10/03 4) MT Epic St.George NRQ Vcm nil 3,110 nil 11/03 5) MV Trinity PSC Mach 210 nil nil 11/03 6) MV Vega Lea CNL L Stones nil 53,050 nil 12/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.