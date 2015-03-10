Mar 10Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Royal 89 SSS Gl Cargo 07/03 ----- ----- 5,204 nil nil 196
2) Phu Tai 19 AMJ Oil Cake 06/03 ----- ----- nil 5,250 nil 250
3) Star Nasia SPL I.Coal 09/03 ----- ----- nil 55,352 nil 21,648
4) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 08/03 ----- ----- nil 21,134 nil 20,998
5) Hansa NordBurg BTL CNTR 09/03 ----- ----- nil nil 8,685 COMP
6) Genco Normandy AEL T.Coal 04/03 ----- ----- nil 40,309 nil 9,691
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/02 ---
2) Mv Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 02/03 ---
3) Mv Yasa Unsal HRC I.Coal nil 55,500 nil 09/03 ---
4) Mv Bauhinia DBGT CNTR nil nil 5,000 09/03 ---
5) Mv Meratus DBGT CNTR nil nil 5,000 10/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Inlaco Brave HRC Gl Cargo 9,500 nil nil 10/03
2) MV Stella Beauty HRC Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 10/03
3) MV Meratus DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,500 10/03
4) MV Gem Of Paradip POO T.Coal nil 41,458 nil 10/03
5) MV Ssl Gujarat DBGT CNTR nil nil 1 11/03
6) MT Epic St.George NRQ Vcm nil 3,110 nil 11/03
7) MV Trinityborg PSC Mach nil 210 nil 11/03
8) MV Orv Samudra NRQ Ballast nil nil 11/03
9) MV St.John Faith TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 11/03
10) MV Vega Lea CNL L Stones nil 53,050 nil 12/03
11) MV Cs Azalea BLT Cu.Con nil 32,949 nil 13/03
12) MV Yasa Ilhan PSL Cu.Con nil 27,903 nil 14/03
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.