Mar 11Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Trinityborg PSA Mach 11/03 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 210 2) Yasa Unsal MSS I.Coal 11/03 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 55,500 3) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 08/03 ----- ----- nil 37,532 nil 4,600 4) Gem Of Paradip PSL T.Coal 10/03 ----- ----- nil 6,106 nil 35,352 5) Bauhinia SCS CNTR 10/03 ----- ----- nil 4,500 nil COMP 6) Genco Normandy AEL T.Coal 04/03 ----- ----- nil 46,370 nil 3,630 7) Epic St George ATIC Vcm 11/03 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 3,110 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/02 --- 2) Mv Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 02/03 --- 3) Mv Phu Tai RAS Gl Cargo 6,500 nil nil 10/03 --- 4) Mv Meratus DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,500 10/03 --- 5) Mv Inlaco HRC Gl Cargo 9,500 nil nil 11/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Stella Beauty HRC Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 10/03 2) MV Ssl Gujarat DBGT CNTR nil nil 1 11/03 3) MV St.John Faith TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 11/03 4) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 11/03 5) MV Vega Lea CNL L Stones nil 5,305 nil 12/03 6) MV Orv Samudra NRQ Ballast nil nil 13/03 7) MV Cs Azalea BLT Cu.Con nil 32,949 nil 13/03 8) MT Sea Harmony NRQ F Oil nil 5,799 nil 14/03 9) MV Yasa Ilhan PST Cu.Con nil 27,903 nil 14/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.