Mar 11Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Trinityborg PSA Mach 11/03 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 210
2) Yasa Unsal MSS I.Coal 11/03 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 55,500
3) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 08/03 ----- ----- nil 37,532 nil 4,600
4) Gem Of Paradip PSL T.Coal 10/03 ----- ----- nil 6,106 nil 35,352
5) Bauhinia SCS CNTR 10/03 ----- ----- nil 4,500 nil COMP
6) Genco Normandy AEL T.Coal 04/03 ----- ----- nil 46,370 nil 3,630
7) Epic St George ATIC Vcm 11/03 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 3,110
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Mutha Supreme AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 15/02 ---
2) Mv Mutha Pioneer AMA Gl Cargo 2,150 nil nil 02/03 ---
3) Mv Phu Tai RAS Gl Cargo 6,500 nil nil 10/03 ---
4) Mv Meratus DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,500 10/03 ---
5) Mv Inlaco HRC Gl Cargo 9,500 nil nil 11/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Stella Beauty HRC Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 10/03
2) MV Ssl Gujarat DBGT CNTR nil nil 1 11/03
3) MV St.John Faith TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 11/03
4) MV Fancourt TCT CNTR nil nil 7,000 11/03
5) MV Vega Lea CNL L Stones nil 5,305 nil 12/03
6) MV Orv Samudra NRQ Ballast nil nil 13/03
7) MV Cs Azalea BLT Cu.Con nil 32,949 nil 13/03
8) MT Sea Harmony NRQ F Oil nil 5,799 nil 14/03
9) MV Yasa Ilhan PST Cu.Con nil 27,903 nil 14/03
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.