Dec 07- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 33 Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessles 83 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KM HONGKONG SAIL Coking Coal 03/12 ----- ----- nil 19,389 nil 23,615 2) MV BELO OCEAN B.S.S MOP 02/12 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 32,422 3) Barge JUBILEE V B.S.S NON C.COAL ** ** ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) Barge JUBILEE VI B.S.S NON C.COAL ** ** ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 2,000 5) MV UNITY TLPL CNTR 06/12 ----- ----- nil nil 371/9,260 140/2,340 6) MT B C CHATTERJEE ATLANTIC HSD 02/12 ----- ----- nil 24,100 nil 3,800 7) MV JIN DE 5 INTEROCEAN SOYA BEAN 09/11 ----- ----- 4,634 nil nil 9,814 8) MV CRYSTAL G B.S.S SOYA BEAN 05/11 ----- ----- 2,437 nil nil 175 9) MV JAG RA K.R & SONS BAUXITE 01/12 ----- ----- nil 6,180 nil 9,050 10) MV ID BULKER IOS MOP 27/11 ----- ----- nil 4,660 nil 20,805 11) MV MP PANAM M.S.S DAP 18/11 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 12) MT STOLT JASMIN ATLANTIC Sulphu Acid 01/12 ----- ----- nil 5,800 nil 2,878 13) MV KING HA CHOWGULE S COAL 29/11 ----- ----- nil 13,500 nil 14,579 14) MV SANTA ANNA GLORY FAITH NON C.COAL 24/11 ----- ----- nil 5,180 nil 49,025 15) MV PACIFIC LEGEND MONSHIP A.POWDER 15/11 ----- ----- 11,000 nil nil 19,600 16) MT PRATIBHA INDRA ATLANTIC M.S 29/11 ----- ----- 6,600 nil nil 11,400 17) MT ORCHIDS ATLANTIC F.O 06/12 ----- ----- 8,400 nil nil 11,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Joyful Spirit GAC Maize 10,500 nil nil 12/11 --- 2) Dubai Sun Seatrans NP>SP nil 55,000 nil 14/11 --- 3) My Thinh Lotus Marine Maize 12,000 nil nil 15/11 --- 4) Desh Bandu Navship I.ORE 41,000 nil nil 20/11 --- 5) Porto Viltio Sravan A.Nirate nil 15,084 nil 21/11 --- 6) Stx Azaleia BSS Corn (B) 22,000 nil nil 22/11 --- 7) J King OSL G Cargo nil 3,839 nil 23/11 --- 8) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORE 135,000 nil nil 23/11 --- 9) Asia 21 Century Lotus Marine SB Meal 6,600 nil nil 24/11 --- 10) Nord Houston Interocean URea nil 30,000 nil 24/11 --- 11) Santa Anna Glory Faith NCoking Coal nil 54,205 nil 24/11 --- 12) ID Bulker Lo Marine/In MaizMOP 25,000 25,465 nil 27/11 --- 13) Nord Auckland Esskay SS MOP nil 31,820 nil 28/11 --- 14) Siam Star SPAN URea nil 25,097 nil 28/11 --- 15) FS Beach Seatrans URea nil 12,000 nil 28/11 --- 16) Crystal Gate Seatrabs MOP nil 25,500 nil 29/11 --- 17) King Harold Chowgule Coking Coal nil 75,215 nil 29/11 --- 18) Dubai Crown BSS s.coal nil 53,566 nil 30/11 --- 19) Ningbo Seal SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 30/11 --- 20) Km Hongkong SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/12 --- 21) Rose Balsam SAIL CoKing Coal nil 51,960 nil 03/12 --- 22) Genius Mariner Lotus Marine SB Meal 5,500 nil nil 04/12 --- 23) Jindal Tara Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 04/12 --- 24) Ocean Pearl Lotus Marine Maize 25,000 nil nil 05/12 --- 25) Danos Z GLORY FAITH Steam Coal nil 46,651 nil 05/12 --- 26) Maharsishi Visvam Sravan LPG nil 20,000 nil 05/12 --- 27) Gold Star SEATRANS I.ORE 21,000 nil nil 06/12 --- 28) Ocean Dominance Esskay SS Ileminite 10,000 nil nil 06/12 --- 29) Lingayen Star Jain URea nil 32,926 nil 06/12 --- 30) Vega Star Interocean URea nil 17,982 nil 06/12 --- 31) Port Morseby Jyothi A Phosp Sulp nil 31,919 nil 06/12 --- 32) Crown Star SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 06/12 --- 33) Cathrine Rickmers Maersk Line Cont nil nil 400/100 06/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Wadi Tiba SC&CO I.ORE 45,000 nil nil 07/12 2) Shahriar Jahan Seatrans I.Ore 12,000 nil nil 07/12 3) Gaschem Hambug JMB A.Ammonia nil 10,000 nil 07/12 4) Torm Atlantic SAIL COKing Coal nil 78,744 nil 07/12 5) Bosporus Bridge Ksteam Cont nil nil 400/300 07/12 6) Star Sea Bulker Sreebinni I.ORE 40,000 nil nil 08/12 7) Dobrush Kr&Sons A.nirate nil 26,427 nil 08/12 8) Minh Cong Jain ShippingDAP nil 4,999 nil 08/12 9) Hanna Marie Samsara Cont nil nil 150/100 08/12 10) SC Shantou ATLANTIC Caustic Soda nil 14,209 nil 08/12 11) Pramoni JMB Metl&St Mono nil 10,600 nil 08/12 12) Seacoral puyvast GB 8,000 nil nil 09/12 13) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 3,000 nil nil 09/12 14) Dynamic Ocean ATLANTIC G Cargo nil 6,008 nil 09/12 15) Pacific Endevour Seahorse M.Ore nil 20,159 nil 09/12 16) Silvern Fern Focustrans Cont nil nil 400/200 09/12 17) KS Frontier Eversun Gypsum nil 38,500 nil 09/12 18) Pretty Lady Sreebinni I.ORE 43,000 nil nil 10/12 19) Pulau Cebu puyvast G.Blocks 8,000 nil nil 10/12 20) Kang Hing BSS MOP nil 21,329 nil 10/12 21) Sea Colonsoy BSS MOP nil 19,978 nil 10/12 22) Pantazis L SAIL COKing Coal nil 50,000 nil 10/12 23) Ten Yoshi Maru BSS COKing Coal nil 52,811 nil 10/12 24) Green Valley TLPL Cont nil nil 400/200 10/12 25) Prem Mala Sravan HSD nil 20,000 nil 11/12 26) Jag Pankhi K.R &Sons Sravan nil 20,000 nil 11/12 27) Marina South Eshwar CP COKE 23,000 nil nil 12/12 28) Shao Shan Eshwar Pet cOke nil 26,079 nil 12/12 29) Southern Falcon JMB S.Monomer nil 5,750 nil 12/12 30) Maple Grove BSS Oaky Creek nil 73,066 nil 15/12 31) Arcadia Seaways Steel Coils nil 18,497 nil 15/12 32) Aetos Bss M.Ore nil 20,680 nil 15/12 33) Atlantic Legend SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 16/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL