Dec 13Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 25 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 74 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) m.v PANTAZIS L SAIL C Coal 12/12 n.a. n.a. nil 1,000 nil 43,604 2) m.v APL BANG APL Cntr 12/12 n.a. n.a. nil nil nil 3) m.t KING DANIEL INTEROCEAN Naptha ----- n.a. n.a. nil TOCOM nil 18,000 4) m.v BELO OCEAN B.S.S MOP 02/12 n.a. n.a. nil 3,611 nil 13,964 GAC Maize 12/11 n.a. n.a. 2,053 nil nil 3,957 5) m.v PORT MORESBY JYOTHI A.Phos 06/12 n.a. n.a. nil 6,182 nil 9,652 6) m.v DUBAI SUN SEATRANS NP 14/11 n.a. n.a. nil 5,790 nil 7,260 7) m.v PORTO VITILO SRAVAN Am Nitrate 21/12 n.a. n.a. nil 2,370 nil 11,125 8) m.v SIAM STAR SPAN Urea 28/11 n.a. n.a. nil 8,340 nil 14,377 9) m.v. TORM ATLANTICSAIL C Coal 07/12 n.a. n.a. nil 18,000 nil 9,850 11) m.v PACIFIC ENDE SEAHORSE M Ore 10/12 n.a. n.a. nil 1,418 nil 1,000 12) m.v CHENNAI PER SEAPORT T Coal 12/12 n.a. n.a. 5,000 nil nil 30,510 13) m.v PRETTY LADY SREE BINNI I.Ore 11/12 n.a. n.a. 1,710 nil nil 42,190 14) m.v ROSE BALSAM SAIL C Coal 03/12 n.a. n.a. nil 10,380 nil 3,786 15) m.v SHAO SHAN - 1 E.S.S Pet coke 12/12 n.a. n.a. nil 180 nil 25,899 16) m.t EAGLE MEERUT SRAVAN HSD 11/12 n.a. n.a. nil 5,750 nil 6,157 17) m.t SOUT FALCON JM BAXI & CO Syrene 01/12 n.a. n.a. nil 2,027 nil 3,679 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Desh Bandu Navship I.ORE 41,000 nil nil 20/11 --- 2) Stx Azaleia BSS Corn(B) 22,000 nil nil 22/11 --- 3) J King OSL Gen Cargo nil 3,839 nil 23/11 --- 4) Asia 21 Cen L Marine SB Meal 6,600 nil nil 24/11 --- 5) ID Bulker L Marine Maize 25,000 nil nil 27/11 --- MOP nil 25,465 nil ----- --- 6) FS Beach Seatrans URea nil 12,000 nil 28/11 --- 7) Crystal Gate Seatrans MOP nil 25,500 nil 29/11 --- 8) Dubai Crown BSS s.coal nil 53,566 nil 30/11 --- 9) Genius Mariner L Marine SB Meal 5,500 nil nil 04/12 --- 10) Jindal Tara SEAWAYS Cont nil nil 100/100 04/12 --- 11) Ocean Pearl L Marine Maize 25,000 nil nil 05/12 --- 12) Ocean Dominance Esskay SS Ileminite 10,000 nil nil 06/12 --- 13) Lingayen Star Jain URea nil 32,926 nil 06/12 --- 14) Vega Star Interocean URea nil 17,982 nil 06/12 --- 15) GasChem Hamburg JM Baxi Anh Ammonia nil 10,000 nil 07/12 --- 16) Min Cong Jain ShippingDAP nil 4,999 nil 08/12 --- 17) SC Shantou AtLANTIC Caustic Soda nil 14,209 nil 08/12 --- 18) Akmi Chowgule Steam nil 52,000 nil 09/12 --- 19) Dynamic Ocean AtLANTIC Gen Cargo nil 6,008 nil 09/12 --- 20) Al Amel Bellah Eshwar Cp Coke 23,000 nil nil 10/12 --- 21) KS Frontier Eversun Gypsum nil 38,500 nil 10/12 --- 22) Han Feng AtLANTIC Gen Cargo nil 1,177 nil 11/12 --- 23) Prem Mala Sravan HSD nil 20,000 nil 11/12 --- 24) Dobrush KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 26,247 nil 12/12 --- 25) Jag Parwar AtlaNTIC HSD nil 24,013 nil 12/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Spar Tarus SC&CO I.ORE 30,000 nil nil 13/12 2) Genco Warrier AtlanTIC I.ORE 12,500 nil nil 13/12 3) PFS Naryana Seapol T.COal 25,000 nil nil 13/12 4) Lourdes AtlantIC FO&LDO 8,000 nil nil 13/12 5) Sabrina Express INTEROCEAN Trsp 18,000 nil nil 13/12 6) Wadi Safga Posidegn I.ORE 75,000 nil nil 14/12 7) Xitona L Marine Maize 6,500 nil nil 14/12 8) Pulau Ceabu Puyvast GB 8,000 nil nil 14/12 9) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 3,000 nil nil 14/12 10) Great IntelligenceInterOCEAN NP nil 44,000 nil 14/12 11) Ten Yoshi Maru BSS C Coal nil 52,811 nil 14/12 12) Maple Grove BSS Oaky Creek nil 73,066 nil 14/12 13) Mearsk Delano Mearsk line Cont nil nil 400/100 14/12 14) Chin Shwe Haw puyvast Timber Logs nil 2,500 nil 14/12 15) Seacolonsy BSS MOP nil 19,978 nil 15/12 16) Kang Hing BSS MOP nil 21,329 nil 15/12 17) Yong Jia Men SPAN Sulphur nil 12,506 nil 15/12 18) Nueva Fortuna Esskays Steam nil 48,000 nil 15/12 19) Arcadia Seaways Steel nil 18,497 nil 15/12 20) Aetos Bss M.Ore nil 20,680 nil 15/12 21) Atlantic Legend SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 16/12 22) Mega Ocean SAIL C Coal nil 45,000 nil 16/12 23) Golden Lotus Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,420 nil 16/12 24) Jag Padma Sravan HSD nil 18,000 nil 16/12 25) Wise Young SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 17/12 26) Silvern Fern Focus Cont nil nil 450/250 17/12 27) Tay Do Star Syergy T.Logs nil 4,211 nil 17/12 28) Govind Prasad Essar I.ORE 125,000 nil nil 18/12 29) Jindal Tarini Synergy T Logs nil 4,900 nil 18/12 30) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 150/150 19/12 31) Liberty Seatrans I.ORE 22,900 nil nil 20/12 32) IVS Beachwood MSSL A.Coal nil 27,354 nil 24/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL