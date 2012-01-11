Jan 11- Port conditions of as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 20 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessels 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV MARIELENA SAIL C COAL 11/01 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 50,000 2) MV PRABHU LAL S.C & CO Iron Ore 09/01 ----- ----- 23,500 nil nil 27,400 3) MV BOSPOROUS B K STEAM CNTR 10/01 ----- ----- nil nil 261/4,506 321/4,621 4) LpgC/MAHARSHI VIS SRAVAN L P Gas 08/01 ----- ----- nil 1,500 nil 23,000 5) MV ATLAS EXPLORER INTEROCEAN MOP 08/01 ----- ----- nil 8,410 nil 10,387 6) MV ASIAN NAGA PUYVAST GB 07/01 ----- ----- 4,813 nil nil 1,360 7) MV AMB PIONEER SEATRANS R.Phosphate 02/01 ----- ----- nil 6,537 nil 14,903 8) MV KANG H JYOTHI SHIP Rock Phosp 30/12 ----- ----- nil 5,642 nil COMP 9) MV SUCHADA NA ESHWAR SHIP C.P.Coke 06/01 ----- ----- 9,330 nil nil 4,827 10) MV OCEAN PEARL LOTUS MARINE Maize 03/12 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 11) MV AN YUAN INTEROCEAN Mur Potash 10/01 ----- ----- nil 3,260 nil 36,739 12) MV YASA TEAM SAIL C COAL 08/01 ----- ----- nil 14,500 nil 10,929 13) MV TCI PRABHU G.P.R.S.P.L Timber 09/01 ----- ----- nil 1,742 nil 868 14) MV PFS NARAYANA SEAPOL Thermal Coal 09/01 ----- ----- 18,800 nil nil 13,803 15) MV QATAR SPIRIT SREE BINNI I.Ore CLO 08/01 ----- ----- 20,100 nil nil 23,800 16) MV MARINA SOUTH CHOWGULE Steel Cargo 05/01 ----- ----- 2,513 nil nil 4,921 17) MV JAG RAH ESSAR A Coal&Bent 09/01 ----- ----- nil 12,830 nil 31,884 18) MT JAG PANKHI ATLANTIC HSD Oil 06/01 ----- ----- nil 13,700 nil 7,019 19) MT PERTIWI J.M.BAXI & COStyr & Meth 09/01 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 10,100 20) MV BELSTAR B.S.S MOP 11/01 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 20,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Emilio 1 STACO C.Nus nil 5,098 nil 12/07 --- 2) MT Lpg/C.Dl Salvi STJMB Vcm nil 4,200 nil 14/07 --- 3) MV Caly Manx STSHS Cu.Conc nil n.a. nil 15/07 --- 4) MV Oxygen STPSA Logs nil 63,113 nil 16/07 --- 5) MV Ocean Ruler STHRC G Cargo nil nil nil 16/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/07 2) MV Gateway Pre STAMJ G Cargo 4,000 nil nil 21/07 3) MT Saag Sirius STSIA Furnace Oil nil 5,775 nil 21/07 4) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/07 5) MV Gati Majestic STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/07 6) MV Akij Glory STVKL I.Coal nil 32,808 nil 21/07 7) MV Apj Jad STPSL Coal nil 44,456 nil 21/07 8) MT Almajedah GAC Liquid Amm nil 4,350 nil 21/07 9) MV Oel Trust STRLY CNTR -- nil n.a. 21/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL