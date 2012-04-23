Apr 23- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 18 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessles 62 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV STEFENOS T SAIL C Coal 22/04 ----- ----- nil 9,190 nil 43,590 2) Barge JUBILEE VI B.S.S Gypssum 22/04 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 2,000 3) MV VINALINES GREE EVERSUN Gypssum 21/04 ----- ----- nil 800 nil 41,743 4) LpgC/MAHARSHI V SRAVAN L.P.Gas 21/04 ----- ----- nil 4,700 nil 18,542 5) MV KOTA BERLIAN SEAHORSE G Cargo 18/04 ----- ----- nil 837 nil 2,034 6) MV TCI PRABHU GPRSPL Food Grains 19/04 ----- ----- 1,075 nil nil 278 7) MV CRESTA BLUE GAC SHIP Ile Sand 20/04 ----- ----- 10,700 nil nil 1,800 8) MV SIDER ORICONO JAIN SHIP Soda Ash 18/04 ----- ----- nil 2,990 nil 13,415 9) MV ITHOMI INTEGRAL Mang Ore 22/04 ----- ----- nil 9,000 nil 18,500 10) Barge JUBILEE VI B.S.S Gypssum 22/04 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 2,000 11) Barge JUBILEE V B.S.S Gypssum 22/04 ----- ----- nil 800 nil COMP 12) MV EMERALD STAR B.S.S Iron Ore 20/04 ----- ----- nil 11,620 nil 26,230 13) MV FURNESS HARTL SAIL C Coal 21/04 ----- ----- nil 9,738 nil 11,502 14) MV MALAVIKA ESSAR LOG L.St&C fines 18/04 ----- ----- nil 5,150 nil 10,615 15) MV FADELSIA MONSHIP Alumina Pow 17/04 ----- ----- 26,300 nil nil 2,800 16) MT PRATIBHA NEERA ATLANTIC FO & LSHS 20/04 ----- ----- 6,100 nil nil 9,900 17) MT PRATIBHA TAPI ATLANTIC HSD Oil 21/04 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 23,292 18) MT GAS COLUMBIA WMSPL L.AMMONIA 19/04 ----- ----- nil 5,550 nil 1,950 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Royal Flos SEAPORT FAM Easter 18,000 nil nil 31/01 --- 2) Asphat Alliance ATLANTIC E Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 07/04 --- 3) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORe 87,000 nil nil 17/04 --- 4) Lian Hua ATlantic I.ORe 11,000 nil nil 17/04 --- 5) Angelica Schulte IOS Trns Crude 85,619 nil nil 17/04 --- 6) Jag Aabha Benline Trns Naptha 23,100 nil nil 21/04 --- 7) Hyundai Pegaus ACT INFRA G Cargo nil 821 nil 21/04 --- 8) Silver Peace JMB S Plates 5,000 nil nil 22/04 --- 9) BW Princess GPRSPL LPG nil 11,448 nil 22/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maa Shelh Beg ACT Mag I.ORe 10,000 nil nil 23/04 2) Marvelette Seatrans S M scale 32,500/7,000 nil nil 23/04 3) Odigitra Monship Alumina (B) 30,600 nil nil 23/04 4) FU May SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 23/04 5) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/04 6) OEL Victory TLPL CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/04 7) Esm Cremona TLPL CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/04 8) Iris Halo BSS Iron Ore nil 44,000 nil 23/04 9) Jag Prakash KR&Sons HSD nil 15,000 nil 23/04 10) Angelo Della Ga BSS I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 24/04 11) Palau Cebu Puyvast GB 8,000 nil nil 24/04 12) Ratna Urvi AtlantiC Naptha 15,000 nil nil 24/04 13) Jag Prerena Benline Naptha 18,000 nil nil 24/04 14) Krissa IOS A.Nirate nil 15,216 nil 24/04 15) Hanjin Kaoshing Hanjin CNTR nil nil 250/350 24/04 16) Bindong Shan Posiedon I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 25/04 17) Emerland Star Chowgule I.ORe 43,500 nil nil 25/04 18) Rickmers Tianjin ULA S Cargo 8,046 nil nil 25/04 19) Swarna Krishna AVBGPR Crude nil 50,335 nil 25/04 20) Govind Prasad Essar I.ORe 84,000 nil nil 26/04 21) Mandarin Hantong Sree Bini I.Ore 56,000 nil nil 26/04 22) Red Seto BSS I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 26/04 23) Hellespoint Prom IOS Naptha 24,000 nil nil 26/04 24) Shorsphire Bothra S Coal nil 54,000 nil 26/04 25) Emanent IOS MOP 27,304 nil nil 27/04 26) Althea KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 27,475 nil 27/04 27) Olympic Faith AVBGPR Crude nil 140,000 nil 27/04 28) Pearl Halo BSS I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 28/04 29) Flippo Lembo BSS I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 28/04 30) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 28/04 31) Paragon Pescadore ACT Infra GB 4,000 nil nil 28/04 32) Explorer BSS MOP nil 15,585 nil 28/04 33) Furness Karna Bothra S Coal nil 53,000 nil 28/04 34) SSL Yukon ATLANTIC Gypsum nil 56,000 nil 30/04 35) Anemos Seatrans S COal nil 57,000 nil 01/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL