Apr 23- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 18
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 35
Total Vessles 62
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV STEFENOS T SAIL C Coal 22/04 ----- ----- nil 9,190 nil 43,590
2) Barge JUBILEE VI B.S.S Gypssum 22/04 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 2,000
3) MV VINALINES GREE EVERSUN Gypssum 21/04 ----- ----- nil 800 nil 41,743
4) LpgC/MAHARSHI V SRAVAN L.P.Gas 21/04 ----- ----- nil 4,700 nil 18,542
5) MV KOTA BERLIAN SEAHORSE G Cargo 18/04 ----- ----- nil 837 nil 2,034
6) MV TCI PRABHU GPRSPL Food Grains 19/04 ----- ----- 1,075 nil nil 278
7) MV CRESTA BLUE GAC SHIP Ile Sand 20/04 ----- ----- 10,700 nil nil 1,800
8) MV SIDER ORICONO JAIN SHIP Soda Ash 18/04 ----- ----- nil 2,990 nil 13,415
9) MV ITHOMI INTEGRAL Mang Ore 22/04 ----- ----- nil 9,000 nil 18,500
10) Barge JUBILEE VI B.S.S Gypssum 22/04 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 2,000
11) Barge JUBILEE V B.S.S Gypssum 22/04 ----- ----- nil 800 nil COMP
12) MV EMERALD STAR B.S.S Iron Ore 20/04 ----- ----- nil 11,620 nil 26,230
13) MV FURNESS HARTL SAIL C Coal 21/04 ----- ----- nil 9,738 nil 11,502
14) MV MALAVIKA ESSAR LOG L.St&C fines 18/04 ----- ----- nil 5,150 nil 10,615
15) MV FADELSIA MONSHIP Alumina Pow 17/04 ----- ----- 26,300 nil nil 2,800
16) MT PRATIBHA NEERA ATLANTIC FO & LSHS 20/04 ----- ----- 6,100 nil nil 9,900
17) MT PRATIBHA TAPI ATLANTIC HSD Oil 21/04 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 23,292
18) MT GAS COLUMBIA WMSPL L.AMMONIA 19/04 ----- ----- nil 5,550 nil 1,950
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Royal Flos SEAPORT FAM Easter 18,000 nil nil 31/01 ---
2) Asphat Alliance ATLANTIC E Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 07/04 ---
3) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORe 87,000 nil nil 17/04 ---
4) Lian Hua ATlantic I.ORe 11,000 nil nil 17/04 ---
5) Angelica Schulte IOS Trns Crude 85,619 nil nil 17/04 ---
6) Jag Aabha Benline Trns Naptha 23,100 nil nil 21/04 ---
7) Hyundai Pegaus ACT INFRA G Cargo nil 821 nil 21/04 ---
8) Silver Peace JMB S Plates 5,000 nil nil 22/04 ---
9) BW Princess GPRSPL LPG nil 11,448 nil 22/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Maa Shelh Beg ACT Mag I.ORe 10,000 nil nil 23/04
2) Marvelette Seatrans S M scale 32,500/7,000 nil nil 23/04
3) Odigitra Monship Alumina (B) 30,600 nil nil 23/04
4) FU May SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 23/04
5) Tiger Pearl BTL CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/04
6) OEL Victory TLPL CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/04
7) Esm Cremona TLPL CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/04
8) Iris Halo BSS Iron Ore nil 44,000 nil 23/04
9) Jag Prakash KR&Sons HSD nil 15,000 nil 23/04
10) Angelo Della Ga BSS I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 24/04
11) Palau Cebu Puyvast GB 8,000 nil nil 24/04
12) Ratna Urvi AtlantiC Naptha 15,000 nil nil 24/04
13) Jag Prerena Benline Naptha 18,000 nil nil 24/04
14) Krissa IOS A.Nirate nil 15,216 nil 24/04
15) Hanjin Kaoshing Hanjin CNTR nil nil 250/350 24/04
16) Bindong Shan Posiedon I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 25/04
17) Emerland Star Chowgule I.ORe 43,500 nil nil 25/04
18) Rickmers Tianjin ULA S Cargo 8,046 nil nil 25/04
19) Swarna Krishna AVBGPR Crude nil 50,335 nil 25/04
20) Govind Prasad Essar I.ORe 84,000 nil nil 26/04
21) Mandarin Hantong Sree Bini I.Ore 56,000 nil nil 26/04
22) Red Seto BSS I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 26/04
23) Hellespoint Prom IOS Naptha 24,000 nil nil 26/04
24) Shorsphire Bothra S Coal nil 54,000 nil 26/04
25) Emanent IOS MOP 27,304 nil nil 27/04
26) Althea KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 27,475 nil 27/04
27) Olympic Faith AVBGPR Crude nil 140,000 nil 27/04
28) Pearl Halo BSS I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 28/04
29) Flippo Lembo BSS I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 28/04
30) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 28/04
31) Paragon Pescadore ACT Infra GB 4,000 nil nil 28/04
32) Explorer BSS MOP nil 15,585 nil 28/04
33) Furness Karna Bothra S Coal nil 53,000 nil 28/04
34) SSL Yukon ATLANTIC Gypsum nil 56,000 nil 30/04
35) Anemos Seatrans S COal nil 57,000 nil 01/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL