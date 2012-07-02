Jul 02- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 17 Expected Vessels 47 Total Vessels 74 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV AP ARGOSY SAIL Cocking Coal 26/06 --- --- nil 5,823 nil 42,486 2) MV YUAN JIANG UNITED LINES G.Cargo 21/05 --- --- nil COMP nil 2,052 3) MV HANJIN NINGBO HANJIN CNTR 26/06 --- --- nil nil 15,566 700 4) LPG C/MAHARSHI VISSRAVAN LPG 30/05 --- --- nil 500 nil 22,243 5) MV SANTOS RICHMARK Alumina 08/06 --- --- nil 1,840 nil 15,079 6) MV MAORI MAIDEN BSS Maize 01/06 --- --- 2,990 nil nil 16,521 7) MV CONTI PYRIT ACT INFRA Bauxite 24/06 --- --- nil 12,130 nil 22,170 8) MV WADI ALKARM SAIL Cocking Coal 24/06 --- --- nil 12,000 nil 10,000 9) MV AQUILA EVEREADY Coking Coal 22/06 --- --- nil 6,757 nil 16,408 10) MT ORCHID ATLANTIC FO & LSHS 23/06 --- --- 7,700 nil nil 16,900 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano BSS I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Fritizin Inchape LPG nil 25,000 nil 07/06 --- 3) Bao Flourish Monsip Alumina 30,600 nil nil 09/06 --- 4) Govind Prasad Essar I.Ore 84,000 nil nil 17/06 --- 5) Crystal Gold BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 21/06 --- 6) Filemona Lembo BSS I.Ore 80,000 nil nil 22/06 --- 7) Lourdes ATLANTIC FO&LDO 7,000 nil nil 22/06 --- 8) Asphant Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitumen 4,500 nil nil 22/06 --- 9) Ram Prasad Essar Log I.ORe 87,000 nil nil 23/06 --- 10) Eastern Sun Eshwar SHIPP Maize 21,000 nil nil 23/06 --- 11) M Agarsen AVB GPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 23/06 --- 12) HAnsa Calypso Focus Trans CNTR nil nil 300 24/06 --- 13) Glory Advance BSS I.ORe 150,000 nil nil 25/06 --- 14) Jag Parwar ATLANTIC HSD&MS 13,000 nil nil 26/06 --- 15) Stx Ace IOS FO 31,500 nil nil 26/06 --- 16) Nirmal Priti Spanco Sulphur nil 14,750 nil 26/06 --- 17) Olympic Flair AVB GPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 26/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Katagalan Wisdom Posideon I.Ore 95,947 nil nil 27/06 2) Tamil Periyar Seapol T.COal 20,000 nil nil 27/06 3) Goa Infinity Maize 40,000 nil nil 27/06 4) Viswa Nidhi SAIL Coking Coal nil 25,000 nil 27/06 5) Vishwa Diksha SAIL COking Coal nil 25,000 nil 27/06 6) Sulphur Global MR Merchant M.Sulphur nil 10,000 nil 27/06 7) Gem Dahej ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 6,000 nil 27/06 8) Chemical Arrow Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 27/06 9) Passat Spring Bengal CNTR nil nil 300/300 27/06 10) BC Chatterjee ATLANTIC HSD nil 38,405 nil 27/06 11) Maja Infinity I.Ore 36,000 nil nil 28/06 12) Tharinee Naree GAC I.Ore 22,000 nil nil 28/06 13) Jag Aabha Binline Trns Naptha 23,000 nil nil 28/06 14) Jindal Varuna Synergy T.Logs nil 1,800 nil 28/06 15) Crown Eagle Eversun Gypsum nil 54,351 nil 28/06 16) Nord Leader BSS Bauxite nil 49,800 nil 29/06 17) Mairtime Victory Jain ShippingSoda Ash nil 21,951 nil 29/06 18) Seaways Venture Seways CNTR nil nil 100/100 29/06 19) Sarwar Jahan ACT Marine I.ORe 8,000 nil nil 30/06 20) Atro ATLANTIC I.Ore 18,000 nil nil 30/06 21) SCF Plymouth IOS Trns Naptha 27,000 nil nil 30/06 22) AS Octavia ATLANTIC S.Acid nil 7,000 nil 30/06 23) Rosina Topic BSS MOP nil 21,750 nil 30/06 24) Gas Columbia WMSPL L.Ammonia nil 6,299 nil 30/06 25) Angel0 Della BSS COking Coal nil 77,001 nil 30/06 26) Ignazio GPRSPL Steam Coal nil 57,000 nil 30/06 27) A Handy BSS M.Ore nil 17,551 nil 30/06 28) Agnes Varun Pre Baked nil 5,984 nil 30/06 29) Montescristo Integral M.ORe nil 24,750 nil 30/06 30) Dong Young Synergy T.Logs nil 2,880 nil 30/06 31) Maersk Visual Altnatic LPG nil 24,000 nil 30/06 32) Coral Ruby Libra I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 01/07 33) Pacific Endevours BSS I.oRe 30,000 nil nil 01/07 34) Hai Lu EvereADY COking Coal nil 74,329 nil 01/07 35) Kong Que Zho IOS HSD nil 20,000 nil 01/07 36) RN Tagore Sravan HSD nil 20,000 nil 01/07 37) African Puma Eshwar SHIPP Pet Coke nil 15,969 nil 02/07 38) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 02/07 39) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/300 02/07 40) Prem Mala Sravan HSD nil 25,000 nil 02/07 41) EMS BSS COking Coal nil 70,000 nil 03/07 42) Rui Ning Seahorse m.Ore nil 27,031 nil 03/07 43) Southern Falcon JMB Styrene nil 6,500 nil 03/07 44) Hanjin Manzanillo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 300/250 03/07 45) Maple Greek BSS Lime Stone nil 45,000 nil 05/07 46) Garce ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 16,750 nil 10/07 47) United Bss Iron nil 44,000 nil 10/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL