Jul 06- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 21 Expected Vessels 46 Total Vessels 84 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PACIFIC GAUR SAIL Coking Coal 05/07 --- --- nil TOCOME nil 50,891 2) MV FILOMENA BSS I.Ore Fines 22/06 --- --- 26,000 nil nil 54,200 3) MV YUAN JIANG UNITED LINES G.Cargo 21/05 --- --- nil TOCOME nil 2,052 4) MV MAERSK DRAMMEN MAERSK CNTR 04/07 --- --- nil nil 21,625 8,939 5) MT OLYMPIC FLAIR AVBGPR Crude oil 26/06 --- --- nil 35,000 nil 105,000 6) MV EASTERN SUN ESHWAR Shg Maize 23/06 --- --- 4,390 nil nil 4,513 7) MV ROSINA TOPIC BSS MOP 30/06 --- --- nil 8,970 nil 21,358 8) mv. NIRMAL PRITI SPANOCEANIC Sulphur 26/06 --- --- nil 3,711 nil 10,383 9) MV SANTOS RICHMARK Alumina 08/06 --- --- nil 352 nil COMP 10) MV SPAR VEGA Penninsular GYPSUM 02/07 --- --- nil 13,000 nil 31,706 11) MV JINDAL VARUNA SYNERGY Stone Metal 03/07 --- --- TOCOME nil nil 6,000 12) MV JEWEL OF SHINASATLANTIC I.ORE FINES 04/07 --- --- 1,900 nil nil 43,100 13) MV ANGELO DELLA BSS Coking Coal 30/07 --- --- nil 13,200 nil 22,605 14) MV SEA EMERALD GAC I.Ore Fines 02/07 --- --- 15,425 nil nil 1,475 15) MT CHEMICAL ARROW JMB C.SODA 05/07 --- --- nil TOCOME nil 6,000 16) MT JAG PARWAR ATLANTIC MS&HAS 04/07 --- --- 1,500 nil nil 10,500 17) MT SOUTHERN FALCONJMB Styrene &IPA 04/07 --- --- nil 493 nil 596 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano BSS I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Crystal Gold BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 21/06 --- 3) Ram Prasad Essar Logst I.ORe 87,000 nil nil 23/06 --- 4) Katagalan Wisdom Posideon I.ORe 95,947 nil nil 27/06 --- 5) GOA Infinity Maize 40,000 nil nil 28/06 --- 6) Maja Infinity I.ORe 36,000 nil nil 29/06 --- 7) Maersk Visual Atlantic LPG nil 24,000 nil 30/06 --- 8) Ignazio GPRSPL Steam Coal nil 57,000 nil 01/07 --- 9) Maritime Victory Jain ShippingSoda Ash nil 21,951 nil 01/07 --- 10) MP Panamax Posideon I.ORe 62,000 nil nil 02/07 --- 11) Hai Lu Eveready Coking Coal nil 74,329 nil 02/07 --- 12) Wise Young SAIL COking Coal nil 35,000 nil 02/07 --- 13) BW Austria GPRSPL LPG nil 25,000 nil 02/07 --- 14) Saigon Queen Amma MAize 6,000 nil nil 03/07 --- 15) Genco Spirit GAC Maize 22,000 nil nil 03/07 --- 16) Mahavir Prasad Essar Logs I.Ore 87,000 nil nil 04/07 --- 17) Rui Ning Seahorse M.ORe nil 26,000 nil 04/07 --- 18) Dynamic Energy Sravana LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/07 --- 19) Jag Prachi Sravan FO nil 3,000 nil 04/07 --- 20) Wadi Sudr Seaspan I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 05/07 --- 21) EMS BSS COking Coal nil 70,000 nil 05/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) St Michel BSS I.Ore 20,000 nil nil 06/07 2) RBD Ocean BSS I.ORe 90,000 nil nil 06/07 3) Tharinee Naree GAC Corn 22,000 nil nil 06/07 4) Prem Mala Sravan HSD nil 25,000 nil 06/07 5) Gas Columbia WMSPL L.Ammonia nil 6,299 nil 06/07 6) Yaan By AE Synergy T.Logs nil 4,500 nil 06/07 7) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/300 06/07 8) AP Sveti Vlaho Seahrose m.ore nil 20,000 nil 06/07 9) Atro Atlantic I.Ore 18,000 nil nil 07/07 10) Pacific Endevour BSS I.Ore 30,000 nil nil 07/07 11) Agnes Varun Maize 6,000 nil nil 07/07 12) Orient Accord Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 07/07 13) SAM Panther IOS DAP nil 32,100 nil 07/07 14) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 07/07 15) Agnes Varun Pre Baked nil 5,984 nil 07/07 16) Silvern Fern Focus trans CNTR nil nil 600/600 07/07 17) Hansa Calypso Focus trans CNTR nil nil 300 07/07 18) Soldoy Eversun Gypsum nil 55,000 nil 07/07 19) Jag Amisha Atlantic HSD nil 64,899 nil 07/07 20) Classy Victoria Atlantic HSd nil 65,901 nil 07/07 21) Glaring PescadoresPuyvast GB 8,000 nil nil 08/07 22) Navhden Sun Posideon Urea nil 41,798 nil 08/07 23) Nasico Eagle Amma T.Logs nil 3,960 nil 08/07 24) Maple Greek BSS l.Stone nil 45,000 nil 08/07 25) CT Dublin IOS C.Soda nil 2,000 nil 08/07 26) Jag ravi KR&Sons Bauxite nil 44,000 nil 08/07 27) APLBangkok APL CNTR nil nil 433/500 08/07 28) Pacific Guard Sree Binni I.ORe 41,000 nil nil 09/07 29) Lourdes ATLANTIC FO 6,000 nil nil 09/07 30) Vega Gotland Focus trans CNTR nil nil 250 09/07 31) Swaraj Dweep AVB GPR C.Soda nil 6,000 nil 09/07 32) KM Hongknog SAIL Coking Coal nil 45,000 nil 09/07 33) Golden Brilliance AtLANTIC S.Acid nil 9,000 nil 10/07 34) Vinaliness FreedomEverett A.Coal nil 10,500 nil 10/07 35) TCI Arjun GPRSPL T.Logs nil 2,900 nil 10/07 36) RN Tagore Sravan HSD nil 20,000 nil 10/07 37) UBC Ottawa Seaspan I.ORe 100,000 nil nil 11/07 38) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Food Grain 3,000 2,900 nil 12/07 39) Agira Irini BSS Steam Coal nil 50,000 nil 12/07 40) GRM Princess SAIL Coking Coal nil 5,000 nil 12/07 41) African Blue Deblines M.ORe nil 20,000 nil 12/07 42) Grace ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 16,750 nil 12/07 43) United Bss Iron nil 44,000 nil 13/07 44) Tennie Meru BSS MOP nil 24,737 nil 17/07 45) Iliana BSS Urea nil 49,500 nil 17/07 46) Flora Glory faith COking Coal nil 77,000 nil 17/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL