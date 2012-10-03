Oct 03Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 22 Waiting Vessels 23 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessels 73 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV SAM SAIL Coking Coal 26/09 ----- ----- nil 7,411 nil 23,253 2) MV KEY BOU LIBRA I.ORE Fines 29/09 ----- ----- 8,300 nil nil 9,235 3) Barge JUBILEE - V B.S.S COAL ----- ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 2) MV KOTA PEKARANG SEAWAYS CNTR 02/10 ----- ----- nil nil 6,651 4,879 4) MT NEW FORTUNE A.V.B.G.P.R Crude Oil 23/09 ----- ----- nil 75,000 nil 31,175 5) MV PORT SEAPOL S.COAL 28/09 ----- ----- nil 4,100 nil 43,306 6) Barge JUB B.S.S COAL ----- ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 7) LPG/c B.W. LOYALTYG.P.R.S.P.L HSD 29/09 ----- ----- nil 10,067 nil 16,384 8) MV EFTICHIA IOS Potash 28/09 ----- ----- nil 1,560 nil 25,232 9) MV ANTAEUS INTEROCEAN Potash 19/09 ----- ----- nil 2,150 nil 12,980 10) MV BELASITZA SRAVAN A.Nitrate 19/08 ----- ----- nil 450 nil 12,151 11) MV DARYA GANGA BENLINE Urea 22/09 ----- ----- nil 500 nil 9,996 12) MV AFRICAN SUN BENLINE Scrap 24/09 ----- ----- nil 5,275 nil 500 13) MV AN BAO JIANG GAC Steel 27/09 ----- ----- 597 nil nil 9,403 14) MV TAMIL SEAPOL T.COAL 01/10 ----- ----- 19,000 nil nil 4,337 15) MV DEWI LAKSHMI INTEGRAL Coking Coal 24/09 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil 34,879 16) MV VSG GLORY SYNERGY M.ORE 28/09 ----- ----- nil 4,650 nil 1,302 17) MV GENCO SPIRIT ESSKAY S.S Steel Plates 12/09 ----- ----- 1,833 nil nil 22,964 18) MV BAYTUR MONSHIP ALUMINA 28/09 ----- ----- nil nil 30,600 19) MT SAMP ATLANTIC HSD 30/09 ----- ----- nil 13,900 nil 15,025 20) MT GLOBAL PEACE ESSK C.SODA 01/10 ----- ----- nil 14,500 nil 21) MV VISHVA VIJETHAJ.M BA R.Phosphate 15/09 ----- ----- nil 3,400 nil 5,109 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano BSS I.Ore 120,000 nil nil ----- 05/06 2) Nord Chopenegon Lotus Maize 30,722 nil nil ----- 16/08 3) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil ----- 26/08 4) Great Creation GAC MAize 22,000 nil nil ----- 01/09 5) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil ----- 02/09 6) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil ----- 11/09 7) Vinalines Ocean BSS MAize 33,000 nil nil ----- 13/09 8) Don Frane Bulic IOS DAP nil 36,111 nil ----- 20/09 9) Wadi Feran Jyothi A.P Sulphate nil 44,753 nil ----- 25/09 10) Sanmar Santza IOS HSD nil 26,844 nil ----- 25/09 11) Genco Ardneris Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,600 nil ----- 26/09 12) Andromeda Esskay S.Coal nil 59,287 nil ----- 27/09 13) African Wildcat Eshwar Cpcoke 15,000 nil nil ----- 28/09 14) Artemis Eshwar Cpcoke 23,000 nil nil ----- 28/09 15) Karsiyaka Everett DAP nil 38,020 nil ----- 29/09 16) Ayse Aksoy Seatrans DAP nil 32,625 nil ----- 30/09 17) Concordia Sail Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil ----- 30/09 18) Advance PescadoresEsskay Zircon 9,500 nil nil ----- 01/10 19) Gati Pride SYNERGY S.Metal 6,500 nil nil ----- 02/10 20) Maritime Putianl Bothra S.Coal nil 31,001 nil ----- 02/10 21) Pan Uno BSS Coking Coal nil 73,851 nil ----- 02/10 22) Oel Victory RELAY Cont nil nil 300/200 ----- 02/10 23) Maharishi VamadevaATLANTIC LPG nil 31,699 nil ----- 02/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) kamalesh Essar I.ore 100,000 nil nil 03/10 2) Ithom BSS Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 03/10 3) Orchid Atlantic Fo, Lshs 23,000 nil nil 03/10 4) Ocean Venus SAIL COking Coal nil 30,000 nil 03/10 5) Seaways Venture Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 03/10 6) Nosco Trader Tinna Viter L.stone nil 6,201 nil 03/10 7) Gati Pride Synergy s.metal 6,500 nil nil 03/10 8) Jervis Bay MARESK Cont nil nil 400/100 03/10 9) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 04/10 10) Fathur Rahman Synergy T.Logs nil 9,000 nil 04/10 11) Maistros Benline NAPTHA 28,000 nil nil 05/10 12) Saamy Seapol S.Coal nil 30,000 nil 05/10 13) Nueva Fortuna Seaspan S.Coal nil 48,869 nil 05/10 14) Silverfern Focus trans Cont nil nil 300/0 05/10 15) Ocean Probe Focus trans Cont nil nil 60/300 05/10 16) Jag Aabha KRS HSD nil 20,000 nil 05/10 17) Nanga Parbhat Sravan Lpg nil 3,000 nil 05/10 18) Scf Alpine Interocean HSD nil 60,150 nil 05/10 19) Zhong Hai Eversun Dolomite nil 41,500 nil 06/10 20) Marine Blue GAC I.Sand 10,400 nil nil 07/10 21) Meltemi Benline Naptha nil 28,000 nil 07/10 22) Pos Ametrin Jyothi Dap nil 47,026 nil 07/10 23) Lion IOS MOP nil 31,000 nil 08/10 24) Gascherm Hamburg Jmbaxi A.AMMONIA nil 6,000 nil 08/10 25) Wangaratta SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 08/10 26) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 300/400 08/10 27) Luilang Wisdom BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 10/10 28) Stolt Sacura JM Bxi Sulp Acid nil 3,000 nil 10/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL