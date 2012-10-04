Oct 04Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 16
Waiting Vessels 25
Expected Vessels 26
Total Vessels 67
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M V CONCORDIA SAIL Coking Coal 30/09 ----- ----- nil 11,580 nil 12,920
2) M V JERVIS BAY MAERSK CNTR 03/10 ----- ----- nil nil 6,832 16,615
3) LPG/c B.W. LOYALTYG.P.R.S.P.L LPG 29/09 ----- ----- nil 13,136 nil 3,248
2) M V EFTICHIA IOS Potash 28/09 ----- ----- nil 6,700 nil 18,091
4) M V ANTAEUS INTEROCEAN Potash 19/09 ----- ----- nil 7,690 nil 5,075
5) M V BELASITZA SRAVAN A.Nitrate 19/08 ----- ----- nil 2,780 nil 9,581
6) M V DARYA GANGA BENLINE Urea 22/09 ----- ----- nil 4,970 nil 4,701
7) M V SAM SAIL Coking Coal 26/09 ----- ----- nil 18,500 nil 3,123
8) M V AFRICAN SUN BENLINE Scrap 24/09 ----- ----- nil 2,763 nil
9) M V AN BAO JIANG GAC Billets 27/09 ----- ----- 807 nil nil 8,596
10) M V GATI PRIDE SYNERGY Stone Metal 02/10 ----- ----- 2,000 nil nil 4,500
11) M V DEWI LAKSHMI INTEGRAL Coking Coal 24/09 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 23,670
12) M V GENCO SPIRIT ESSKAY S.S Steel Plates 12/09 ----- ----- 4,187 nil nil 18,777
13) M V BAYTUR MONSHIP ALUMINA 28/09 ----- ----- 14,100 nil nil 16,500
14) M T ORCHIDS ATLANTIC FO,LSHS 03/10 ----- ----- nil 2,600 nil 32,400
15) M T GLOBAL PEACE ESSKAY S.S. C.SODA 01/10 ----- ----- nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil ----- 05/06
2) Nord Chopenegon Lotus Maize 30,722 nil nil ----- 16/08
3) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil ----- 26/08
4) Great Creation GAC MAize 22,000 nil nil ----- 01/09
5) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil ----- 02/09
6) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil ----- 11/09
7) Vinalines Ocean BSS MAize 33,000 nil nil ----- 13/09
8) Don Frane Bulic IOS DAP nil 36,111 nil ----- 20/09
9) Wadi Feran Jyothi A.P Sulphate nil 44,753 nil ----- 25/09
10) Genco Ardneris Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,600 nil ----- 26/09
11) Andromeda Esskay S.Coal nil 59,287 nil ----- 27/09
12) African Wildcat Eshwar Cpcoke 15,000 nil nil ----- 28/09
13) Artemis Eshwar Cpcoke 23,000 nil nil ----- 28/09
14) port canton SEAPORT s.COAL nil 43,306 nil ----- 28/09
15) Karsiyaka Everett DAP nil 38,020 nil ----- 29/09
16) Ayse Aksoy Seatrans DAP nil 32,625 nil ----- 30/09
17) Advance PescadoresEsskay Zircon 9,500 nil nil ----- 01/10
18) Maritime Putianl Bothra S.Coal nil 31,001 nil ----- 02/10
19) Pan Uno BSS Coking Coal nil 73,851 nil ----- 02/10
20) Oel Victory RELAY Cont nil nil 300/200 ----- 02/10
21) Maharishi VamadevaATLANTIC LPG nil 31,699 nil ----- 02/10
22) Kamalesh ESSAR I.Ore 100,000 nil nil ----- 03/10
23) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil ----- 03/10
24) Ocean Venus Sail Coking Coal nil 30,000 nil ----- 03/10
25) Nosco Trader Tinna Vitery L.Stone nil 6,201 nil ----- 03/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) kamalesh Essar I.ore 100,000 nil nil 03/10
2) Ithom BSS Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 04/10
3) Seaways Venture Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 04/10
4) Fathur Rahman Synergy T.Logs nil 9,000 nil 04/10
5) Nueva Fortuna Seaspan S.Coal nil 48,869 nil 05/10
6) Silverfern Focus trans Cont nil nil 300/0 05/10
7) Ocean Probe Focus trans Cont nil nil 60/300 05/10
8) Scf Alpine Interocean HSD nil 60,150 nil 05/10
9) Maistros Benline NAPTHA 28,000 nil nil 05/10
10) Jag Aabha KRS HSD nil 20,000 nil 06/10
11) Saamy Seapol S.Coal nil 30,000 nil 06/10
12) Zhong Hai Eversun Dolomite nil 41,500 nil 06/10
13) Meltemi Benline Naptha nil 28,000 nil 07/10
14) Pos Ametrin Jyothi Dap nil 47,026 nil 07/10
15) Gascherm Hamburg Jmbaxi A.AMMONIA nil 6,000 nil 07/10
16) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ore 97,000 nil nil 08/10
17) Passat Spring BTL CONT nil nil 300/400 08/10
18) Han Hong J.Mbaxi Proj Cargo nil 2,700 nil 08/10
19) Nanga Parbhat Sravan Lpg nil 3,000 nil 08/10
20) Marine GAC Lleminite nil 10,400 nil 09/10
21) Lion IOS MOP nil 31,000 nil 09/10
22) Wangaratta SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 09/10
23) Luilang Wisdom BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 10/10
24) Sea Horse Atlantic C.oil nil 140,000 nil 10/10
25) Tony Atlantic C.oil nil 138,230 nil 10/10
26) Tamilnadu PUYVAST Urea nil 37,600 nil 12/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL