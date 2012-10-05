Oct 05Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 14
Waiting Vessels 23
Expected Vessels 35
Total Vessels 72
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV CONCORDIA SAIL Coking Coal 30/09 ----- ----- nil 13,617 nil 19,867
2) MV OEL VICTORY RELAY CNTR 02/10 ----- ----- nil nil 4,834 4,235
3) MV EFTICHIA IOS Potash 28/09 ----- ----- nil 6,890 nil 11,753
2) MV ANTAEUS INTEROCEAN Potash 19/09 ----- ----- nil 6,482 nil
4) MV BELASITZA SRAVAN A.Nitrate 19/08 ----- ----- nil 2,560 nil 7,501
5) MV DARYA GANGA BENLINE Urea 22/09 ----- ----- nil 5,721 nil
6) MV WADI FERAN JYOTHI Sulphur 25/09 ----- ----- nil 9,500 nil 33,653
7) MV AN BAO JIANG GAC Billets 27/09 ----- ----- 2,022 nil nil 6,574
8) MV GATI PRIDE SYNERGY Stone Metal 02/10 ----- ----- 1,932 nil nil 2,450
9) MV DEWI LAKSHMI INTEGRAL Coking Coal 24/09 ----- ----- nil 5,200 nil 20,022
10) MV GENCO ARDENNESSEAHORSE M.ORE 26/09 ----- ----- nil 11,800 nil 9,800
11) MV GENCO SPIRIT ESSKAY S.S Steel Plates 12/09 ----- ----- 3,236 nil nil 14,641
12) MV BAYTUR MONSHIP ALUMINA 28/09 ----- ----- 16,500 nil nil
13) MT ORCHIDS ATLANTIC FO 03/10 ----- ----- 9,600 nil nil 10,800
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil ----- 05/06
2) Nord Chopenegon Lotus Maize 30,722 nil nil ----- 16/08
3) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil ----- 26/08
4) Great Creation GAC MAize 22,000 nil nil ----- 01/09
5) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil ----- 02/09
6) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil ----- 11/09
7) Vinalines Ocean BSS MAize 33,000 nil nil ----- 13/09
8) Don Frane Bulic IOS DAP nil 36,111 nil ----- 20/09
9) Andromeda Esskay S.Coal nil 59,287 nil ----- 27/09
10) African Wildcat Eshwar Cpcoke 15,000 nil nil ----- 28/09
11) Artemis Eshwar Cpcoke 23,000 nil nil ----- 28/09
12) port canton SEAPORT s.COAL nil 43,306 nil ----- 28/09
13) Karsiyaka Everett DAP nil 38,020 nil ----- 29/09
14) Ayse Aksoy Seatrans DAP nil 32,625 nil ----- 30/09
15) Advance PescadoresEsskay Zircon 9,500 nil nil ----- 01/10
16) Maritime Putianl Bothra S.Coal nil 31,001 nil ----- 02/10
17) Pan Uno BSS Coking Coal nil 73,851 nil ----- 02/10
18) Maharishi VamadevaATLANTIC LPG nil 31,699 nil ----- 02/10
19) Kamalesh ESSAR I.Ore 100,000 nil nil ----- 03/10
20) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 300/200 ----- 03/10
21) Ocean Venus Sail Coking Coal nil 30,000 nil ----- 03/10
22) Nosco Trader Tinna Vitery L.Stone nil 6,201 nil ----- 03/10
23) Fathur Rahman Synergy T.Logs nil 9,000 nil ----- 04/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Chenni Jayam Seaport T.Coal 20,000 nil nil 05/10
2) Nueva Fortuna Seaspan S.Coal nil 48,869 nil 05/10
3) Silverfern Focus trans Cont nil nil 300/0 05/10
4) Ocean Probe Focus trans Cont nil nil 60/300 05/10
5) Maharshi BharadwajAtlantic LPG nil 21,000 nil 05/10
6) Scf Alpine Interocean HSD nil 60,150 nil 05/10
7) Maistros Benline NAPTHA 28,000 nil nil 05/10
8) Saamy Seapol S.Coal nil 30,000 nil 06/10
9) Jag Aabha KRS HSD nil 20,000 nil 06/10
10) Ithom BSS Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 07/10
11) Tamil Anna Seaport T.Coal 44,000 nil nil 07/10
12) Meltemi Benline Naptha nil 28,000 nil 07/10
13) Pos Ametrin Jyothi Dap nil 47,026 nil 07/10
14) Okinawa SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 07/10
15) Zhong Hai Eversun Dolomite nil 41,500 nil 07/10
16) Gandhar Avbgpr C.Oil nil 134,389 nil 07/10
17) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ore 97,000 nil nil 08/10
18) Gascherm Hamburg Jmbaxi A.AMMONIA nil 6,000 nil 08/10
19) Gas Cat Atlantic L.Ammonia nil 8,501 nil 08/10
20) Passat Spring BTL CONT nil nil 300/400 08/10
21) Han Hong J.Mbaxi Proj Cargo nil 2,700 nil 08/10
22) Ocean Fortune OSL Gypsum nil 27,300 nil 08/10
23) Nanga Parbhat Sravan Lpg nil 3,000 nil 08/10
24) Marine GAC Lleminite nil 10,400 nil 09/10
25) Lion IOS MOP nil 31,000 nil 09/10
26) Halil Sahin Seatrans Sulphur nil 33,000 nil 09/10
27) Wangaratta SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 09/10
28) Monte Pelmo Eveready Coking Coal nil 70,585 nil 09/10
29) Doric Pride SAIL Coking Coal nil 51,139 nil 10/10
30) Luilang Wisdom BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 10/10
31) Sea Horse Atlantic C.oil nil 140,000 nil 11/10
32) Tamilnadu PUYVAST Urea nil 37,600 nil 12/10
33) Endeavour OSL S.Coal nil 68,000 nil 12/10
34) Densa Leapord Integral M.Ore nil 25,300 nil 14/10
35) Tony Atlantic C.oil nil 138,230 nil 15/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL