June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
Oct 08- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 23 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessels 71 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV OCEAN VENUS SAIL Coking Coal 03/10 ----- ----- nil 4,300 nil 22,700 2) MV POS AMETRIN JYOTHI DAP 07/10 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 47,026 3) MT MAISTROS BENLINE NAPTHA 06/10 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 28,000 4) MV PAN UNO B.S.S Steam Coal 02/10 ----- ----- nil 4,800 nil 65,851 5) MT SCF ALPINE INTER OCEAN HSD 05/10 ----- ----- nil 16,600 nil 23,570 6) MV NORD COPONHAGENLOTUS Maize 16/08 ----- ----- 5,040 nil nil 25,683 7) MV AFRICAN WILDCATESHWAR SHG CP Coke 28/09 ----- ----- 5,649 nil nil COMP 8) MV DON FRANE BULICINTEROCEAN DAP 20/09 ----- ----- nil 9,210 nil 13,356 9) MV ZHONG HAI EVERSUN DOLMITE 07/10 ----- ----- nil 7,500 nil 34,500 10) MV WADI FERAN JYOTHI SHG A.P.Sulphur 25/09 ----- ----- nil 8,700 nil 5,794 11) MV AN BAO JIANG GAC Steel Bille 27/09 ----- ----- 1,926 nil nil 588 12) MV TAMIL ANNA SEAPOL Thermal Coal 07/10 ----- ----- 2,500 nil nil 41,171 13) MV DEWI LAKSHMI INTEGRAL Coking Coal 24/09 ----- ----- nil 3,900 nil 937 14) MV MARITIME B.S.S Steam Coal 02/10 ----- ----- nil 9,740 nil 14,846 15) MV GENCO SPIRIT ESSKAY S.S Steel Plates 12/09 ----- ----- 3,025 nil nil 2,584 16) MV PORT CANTON SAIL Steam Coal 28/09 ----- ----- nil 10,130 nil 18,108 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 --- 3) Great Creation GAC MAize 22,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 4) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 --- 5) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil 11/09 --- 6) Vinalines Ocean BSS MAize 33,000 nil nil 13/09 --- 7) Andromeda Esskay S.Coal nil 59,287 nil 27/09 --- 8) Artemis Eshwar Cpcoke 23,000 nil nil 28/09 --- 9) Karsiyaka Everett DAP nil 38,020 nil 29/09 --- 10) Ayse Aksoy Seatrans DAP nil 32,625 nil 30/09 --- 11) Advance PescadoresEsskay Zircon 9,500 nil nil 01/10 --- 12) Maharishi VamadevaATLANTIC LPG nil 31,699 nil 02/10 --- 13) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 --- 14) Nosco Trader Tinna Vitery L.Stone nil 6,201 nil 03/10 --- 15) Fathur Rahman Synergy T.Logs nil 9,000 nil 04/10 --- 16) Nueva Fortuna Seaspan S.Coal nil 48,869 nil 05/10 --- 17) Maharishi BharadwaAtlantIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 05/10 --- 18) Jag Aabha KRS HSD nil 20,000 nil 05/10 --- 19) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 07/10 --- 20) Jindal Varu Synergy Stone Agrega 6,500 nil nil 07/10 --- 21) Meltemi BenlINE Trns Napth 28,000 nil nil 07/10 --- 22) Okinawa SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 07/10 --- 23) Gandhar Avbgpr COIL nil 134,389 nil 07/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ithom BSS Mill Scale 15,000 nil nil 08/10 2) Gaschem Hamburg JMB A.Ammonia 6,000 nil nil 08/10 3) Gas Cat AtlaNTIC L.Ammonia 8,501 nil nil 08/10 4) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 300/400 08/10 5) Nanga Parbhat Sravan Lpg nil 3,000 nil 08/10 6) Jag Pushpa Sravan HSD nil 15,000 nil 08/10 7) Marine Blue GAC Llemi.sand nil 10,400 nil 09/10 8) Lion IOS MOP nil 31,000 nil 09/10 9) Wangaratta SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 09/10 10) Monte Pelmo Eveready Coking Coal nil 70,585 nil 09/10 11) Marine Blue GAC I.Sand 10,400 nil nil 09/10 12) Ocean Fortune OSL Gypsum nil 27,300 nil 09/10 13) Luilang Wisdom BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 10/10 14) Sammy Seapol Steam Coal nil 38,000 nil 10/10 15) Prathibha Warna Sravan HSD&MS nil 25,000 nil 10/10 16) Jag Preeti Sravan FO nil 7,500 nil 10/10 17) Eagle Meerut Sravan HSD nil 8,500 nil 10/10 18) Doric Pride SAIL Coking Coal nil 51,139 nil 11/10 19) Jag Prerena ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,261 nil 11/10 20) Great Mary PUYVAST Steel Plates 8,000 nil nil 12/10 21) Tamilnadu PUYVAST Urea nil 37,600 nil 12/10 22) Endeavour OSL S.Coal nil 68,000 nil 12/10 23) Sea Horse Atlantic C.oil nil 140,000 nil 12/10 24) Halil Sahin Seatrans Sulphur nil 33,000 nil 13/10 25) Hazir INTEGRAL A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 26) Jiu Feng Ling Eshwar Pet Coke nil 25,573 nil 14/10 27) Densa Leapord Integral M.Ore nil 25,300 nil 14/10 28) Glovis Master Infinity Met Coke nil 26,250 nil 15/10 29) TCI Prabhu GPRSP Food Grains 2,900 2,500 nil 16/10 30) New Rainbow Eshwar SHG Pet Coke nil 32,994 nil 16/10 31) Tony Atlantic C.oil nil 138,230 nil 16/10 32) Alexander Amma Dried Cashew nil 6,067 nil 17/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Jun 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.19 percent on Monday compared with 6.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.80 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------