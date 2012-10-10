Oct 10Port conditions of Vishakapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 22 Waiting Vessels 23 Expected Vessels 36 Total Vessles 81 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V OKINAWA SAIL i/Coking 07/10 ----- ----- nil 15,080 nil 27,171 2) M.V POS AMETRIN JYOTHI I/DAP 07/10 ----- ----- nil 1,000 nil 41,626 3) Barge JUBILEE - V B.S.S I/DAP ----- ----- ----- nil 1,000 nil 1,000 4) Barge JUBILEE - VIB.S.S I/DAP ----- ----- ----- nil tocome nil 2,000 5) Barge MAHADEV B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 1,800 nil 200 6) M.V HANJIN HANJIN I & E CONT 09/10 ----- ----- nil nil 9,180 5,016 7) M.V NUEVA FORTUNA SEASPAN I/Steam Coal 05/10 ----- ----- nil 1,800 nil 43,269 8) Barge WELEZA B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 500 nil 9) LPG/C. MAHARSHI ATLANTIC I/ LPG 02/10 ----- ----- nil 2,500 nil 17,991 10) M.V NORD LOTUS E/Maize 16/08 ----- ----- 6,170 nil nil 14,097 11) M.V ARTEMIS ESHWAR E/CP Coke 28/09 ----- ----- 8,280 nil nil 10,070 12) M.V KARSIYAKA EVERETT I/ DAP 29/*9 ----- ----- nil 7,150 nil 25,313 13) M.V DON INTEROCEAN I/ DAP 20/09 ----- ----- nil 6,200 nil 5,828 14) M.V ZHONG HAI EVERSUN I/DOLMITE 07/10 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil 8,680 15) M.V JINDAL SYNERGY E/ Sttone 07/10 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 6,500 16) M.V TAMIL SEAPOL E/Thermal 07/10 ----- ----- 18,800 nil nil 4,933 18) M.V OCEAN SAIL I/ Coking 03/10 ----- ----- nil 10,160 nil 10,094 19) M.V MARITIME B.S.S I/Steam Coal 02/10 ----- ----- nil 7,120 nil 407 20) M.V GENCO ESSKAY E/Steel Plat 12/09 ----- ----- 1,648 nil nil 1,269 21) M.V PORT CANTON SAIL I/Steam Coal 28/09 ----- ----- nil 8,960 nil 702 22) M.T SAMPURNA ATLANTIC E/MS, HSD 08/10 ----- ----- 12,400 nil nil 2,000 23) M.T JAG PUSHPA SRAVAN I/ HSD 08/10 ----- ----- nil 12,820 nil 680 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 --- 3) Great Creation GAC MAize 22,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 4) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 --- 5) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil 11/09 --- 6) Vinalines Ocean BSS MAize 33,000 nil nil 13/09 --- 7) Turkauz Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 19/09 --- 8) Andromeda Esskay S.Coal nil 59,287 nil 27/09 --- 9) Ayse Aksoy Seatrans DAP nil 32,625 nil 30/09 --- 10) Advance PescadoresEsskay Zircon 9,500 nil nil 01/10 --- 11) Pan Uno Bothra COking Coal nil 65,751 nil 02/10 --- 13) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 --- 15) Nosco Trader Tinna Vitery L.Stone nil 6,201 nil 03/10 --- 16) Fathur Rahman Synergy T.Logs nil 9,000 nil 04/10 --- 17) Maharishi Bha AtlantIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 05/10 --- 18) Jag Aabha KRS HSD nil 20,000 nil 05/10 --- 19) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 07/10 --- 20) Gandhar AVBGPR COIL nil 134,389 nil 07/10 --- 21) Han Hong JMB Project nil 2,700 nil 08/10 --- 22) Marine Blue GAC I.Sand 10,400 nil nil 09/10 --- 23) Monte Pelmo Everready COking Coal nil 70,585 nil 09/10 --- 24) Wangartta SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 09/10 --- 25) SCF Alpline Interocean HSD nil 30,000 nil 09/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kumano Lily Chowgule Pig iron 28,000 nil nil 10/10 2) Jag Parwar ATLANTIC HSD 18,000 nil nil 10/10 3) Lion IOS MOP nil 31,000 nil 10/10 4) Sammy Seapol Steam Coal nil 38,000 nil 10/10 5) Ocean Fortune OSL Gypsum nil 27,300 nil 10/10 6) Jag Prerena ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,261 nil 10/10 7) Gas Cat AtlaNTIC L.Ammonia 8,501 nil nil 11/10 8) Aviator Jyothi DAP nil 18,500 nil 11/10 9) Doric Pride SAIL Coking Coal nil 51,139 nil 11/10 10) Jag Preeti Sravan FO nil 7,500 nil 11/10 11) Ithom BSS Mill Scale 15,000 nil nil 12/10 12) Tamilnadu PUYVAST Urea nil 37,600 nil 12/10 13) Endeavour OSL S.Coal nil 68,000 nil 12/10 14) Nicobar AVBGPR nil nil nil nil 12/10 15) OEL Victory Relay Cont nil nil 250/250 12/10 16) Sea Horse Atlantic C.oil nil 14/37697 nil 12/10 17) Great Mary PUYVAST Steel Plate 8,000 nil nil 13/10 18) Luilang Wisdom BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 13/10 19) Halil Sahin Seatrans Sulphur nil 33,000 nil 13/10 20) Hazir INTEGRAL A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 21) Rainbow Jyothi URea nil 23,000 nil 13/10 22) Jiu Feng Ling Eshwar Pet Coke nil 25,573 nil 13/10 23) Prathiba Warna Sravan HSD&MS nil 25,000 nil 13/10 24) Eagle Meerut Sravan HFHSD nil 8,500 nil 13/10 25) Nantong Seahorse M.ORe nil 23,288 nil 13/10 26) Sulphur MRMAPL Molten Sul nil 10,000 nil 14/10 27) Densa Leapord Integral M.Ore nil 25,300 nil 14/10 28) Nanga Prabat Sravan LPG nil 3,000 nil 14/10 29) Glovis Master Infinity Met Coke nil 26,250 nil 15/10 30) New Rainbow Eshwar SHIP Pet Coke nil 32,994 nil 15/10 31) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 252/150 15/10 32) TCI Prabhu GPRSP Food Grains 2,900 2,500 nil 16/10 33) Hanjin Minazilo Hanjin Cont nil nil 300/250 16/10 34) Tony Atlantic C.oil nil 138,230 nil 16/10 35) Alexander Amma Dried Cashew nil 6,067 nil 17/10 36) Sunrise Star Chowgule I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 23/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; 