Oct 10Port conditions of Vishakapatnam as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 22
Waiting Vessels 23
Expected Vessels 36
Total Vessles 81
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.V OKINAWA SAIL i/Coking 07/10 ----- ----- nil 15,080 nil 27,171
2) M.V POS AMETRIN JYOTHI I/DAP 07/10 ----- ----- nil 1,000 nil 41,626
3) Barge JUBILEE - V B.S.S I/DAP ----- ----- ----- nil 1,000 nil 1,000
4) Barge JUBILEE - VIB.S.S I/DAP ----- ----- ----- nil tocome nil 2,000
5) Barge MAHADEV B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 1,800 nil 200
6) M.V HANJIN HANJIN I & E CONT 09/10 ----- ----- nil nil 9,180 5,016
7) M.V NUEVA FORTUNA SEASPAN I/Steam Coal 05/10 ----- ----- nil 1,800 nil 43,269
8) Barge WELEZA B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 500 nil
9) LPG/C. MAHARSHI ATLANTIC I/ LPG 02/10 ----- ----- nil 2,500 nil 17,991
10) M.V NORD LOTUS E/Maize 16/08 ----- ----- 6,170 nil nil 14,097
11) M.V ARTEMIS ESHWAR E/CP Coke 28/09 ----- ----- 8,280 nil nil 10,070
12) M.V KARSIYAKA EVERETT I/ DAP 29/*9 ----- ----- nil 7,150 nil 25,313
13) M.V DON INTEROCEAN I/ DAP 20/09 ----- ----- nil 6,200 nil 5,828
14) M.V ZHONG HAI EVERSUN I/DOLMITE 07/10 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil 8,680
15) M.V JINDAL SYNERGY E/ Sttone 07/10 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 6,500
16) M.V TAMIL SEAPOL E/Thermal 07/10 ----- ----- 18,800 nil nil 4,933
18) M.V OCEAN SAIL I/ Coking 03/10 ----- ----- nil 10,160 nil 10,094
19) M.V MARITIME B.S.S I/Steam Coal 02/10 ----- ----- nil 7,120 nil 407
20) M.V GENCO ESSKAY E/Steel Plat 12/09 ----- ----- 1,648 nil nil 1,269
21) M.V PORT CANTON SAIL I/Steam Coal 28/09 ----- ----- nil 8,960 nil 702
22) M.T SAMPURNA ATLANTIC E/MS, HSD 08/10 ----- ----- 12,400 nil nil 2,000
23) M.T JAG PUSHPA SRAVAN I/ HSD 08/10 ----- ----- nil 12,820 nil 680
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 ---
3) Great Creation GAC MAize 22,000 nil nil 01/09 ---
4) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 ---
5) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil 11/09 ---
6) Vinalines Ocean BSS MAize 33,000 nil nil 13/09 ---
7) Turkauz Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 19/09 ---
8) Andromeda Esskay S.Coal nil 59,287 nil 27/09 ---
9) Ayse Aksoy Seatrans DAP nil 32,625 nil 30/09 ---
10) Advance PescadoresEsskay Zircon 9,500 nil nil 01/10 ---
11) Pan Uno Bothra COking Coal nil 65,751 nil 02/10 ---
13) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 ---
15) Nosco Trader Tinna Vitery L.Stone nil 6,201 nil 03/10 ---
16) Fathur Rahman Synergy T.Logs nil 9,000 nil 04/10 ---
17) Maharishi Bha AtlantIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 05/10 ---
18) Jag Aabha KRS HSD nil 20,000 nil 05/10 ---
19) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 07/10 ---
20) Gandhar AVBGPR COIL nil 134,389 nil 07/10 ---
21) Han Hong JMB Project nil 2,700 nil 08/10 ---
22) Marine Blue GAC I.Sand 10,400 nil nil 09/10 ---
23) Monte Pelmo Everready COking Coal nil 70,585 nil 09/10 ---
24) Wangartta SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 09/10 ---
25) SCF Alpline Interocean HSD nil 30,000 nil 09/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Kumano Lily Chowgule Pig iron 28,000 nil nil 10/10
2) Jag Parwar ATLANTIC HSD 18,000 nil nil 10/10
3) Lion IOS MOP nil 31,000 nil 10/10
4) Sammy Seapol Steam Coal nil 38,000 nil 10/10
5) Ocean Fortune OSL Gypsum nil 27,300 nil 10/10
6) Jag Prerena ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,261 nil 10/10
7) Gas Cat AtlaNTIC L.Ammonia 8,501 nil nil 11/10
8) Aviator Jyothi DAP nil 18,500 nil 11/10
9) Doric Pride SAIL Coking Coal nil 51,139 nil 11/10
10) Jag Preeti Sravan FO nil 7,500 nil 11/10
11) Ithom BSS Mill Scale 15,000 nil nil 12/10
12) Tamilnadu PUYVAST Urea nil 37,600 nil 12/10
13) Endeavour OSL S.Coal nil 68,000 nil 12/10
14) Nicobar AVBGPR nil nil nil nil 12/10
15) OEL Victory Relay Cont nil nil 250/250 12/10
16) Sea Horse Atlantic C.oil nil 14/37697 nil 12/10
17) Great Mary PUYVAST Steel Plate 8,000 nil nil 13/10
18) Luilang Wisdom BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 13/10
19) Halil Sahin Seatrans Sulphur nil 33,000 nil 13/10
20) Hazir INTEGRAL A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10
21) Rainbow Jyothi URea nil 23,000 nil 13/10
22) Jiu Feng Ling Eshwar Pet Coke nil 25,573 nil 13/10
23) Prathiba Warna Sravan HSD&MS nil 25,000 nil 13/10
24) Eagle Meerut Sravan HFHSD nil 8,500 nil 13/10
25) Nantong Seahorse M.ORe nil 23,288 nil 13/10
26) Sulphur MRMAPL Molten Sul nil 10,000 nil 14/10
27) Densa Leapord Integral M.Ore nil 25,300 nil 14/10
28) Nanga Prabat Sravan LPG nil 3,000 nil 14/10
29) Glovis Master Infinity Met Coke nil 26,250 nil 15/10
30) New Rainbow Eshwar SHIP Pet Coke nil 32,994 nil 15/10
31) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 252/150 15/10
32) TCI Prabhu GPRSP Food Grains 2,900 2,500 nil 16/10
33) Hanjin Minazilo Hanjin Cont nil nil 300/250 16/10
34) Tony Atlantic C.oil nil 138,230 nil 16/10
35) Alexander Amma Dried Cashew nil 6,067 nil 17/10
36) Sunrise Star Chowgule I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 23/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL