Oct 12Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 18 Waiting Vessels 22 Expected Vessels 38 Total Vessels 78 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PAN UNO B.S.S C.Coal 02/10 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil 53,191 2) FC RAVI-B B.S.S C.Coal n.a. ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) Barge JUBILEE B.S.S DAP n.a. ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 4) Barge JUBILEE B.S.S DAP n.a. ----- ----- nil 1,020 nil COMP 5) Barge WELEZA B.S.S DAP n.a. ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 6) MT GANDHAR AVBGPR Crude Oil 07/10 ----- ----- nil 8,000 nil 126,200 7) MV NUEVA FORTUNA SEASPAN Steam Coal 05/10 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 43,369 8) MV NORD COPONH LOTUS Maize 16/08 ----- ----- 3,390 nil nil 6,161 9) MV AYSE AKSOY SEATRANS DAP 30/09 ----- ----- nil 70 nil 32,555 10) MV KARSIYAKA EVERETT DAP 29/09 ----- ----- nil 7,180 nil 7,698 11) MV OCEAN FORTUNE OSL Gypsum 10/10 ----- ----- nil 1,500 nil 25,800 12) MV JINDAL VARUNA SYNERGY Stone 07/10 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 6,500 13) MV ANDROMEDA ESSKAY Steam Coal 27/09 ----- ----- nil 10,640 nil 30,786 14) MV SAMMY SEAPOL Steam Coal 11/10 ----- ----- nil 14,000 nil 24,000 15) MV FATHUR RAHMAN SYNERGY Timber Logs 04/10 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 7,751 16) MV TURKUAZ - 8 MONSHIP Alum Powder 07/09 ----- ----- 19,000 nil nil 6,000 17) MT JAG PREETI SRAVAN FO 11/10 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 4,700 18) MT JAG PRACHI ATLANTIC FO & LDO 11/10 ----- ----- 800 nil nil 13,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 --- 3) Great Creation GAC MAize 22,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 4) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 --- 5) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil 11/09 --- 6) Vinalines Ocean BSS MAize 33,000 nil nil 13/09 --- 7) Advance Pescador Esskay Zircon 9,500 nil nil 01/10 --- 8) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 --- 9) Nosco Trader GAC/Tinna Stl/L.Stn 6,000 6,201 nil 03/10 --- 10) Maharishi Bhara AtlantIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 05/10 --- 11) Jag Aabha KRS HSD nil 20,000 nil 05/10 --- 12) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 07/10 --- 13) Marine Blue GAC I.Sand 10,400 nil nil 09/10 --- 14) Monte Pelmo Everready COking Coal nil 70,585 nil 09/10 --- 15) Wangartta SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 09/10 --- 16) SCF Alpline Interocean HSD nil 30,000 nil 09/10 --- 17) Kumano Lily Chowgule Pig iron 28,000 nil nil 10/10 --- 18) Lion Ios MOP nil 31,000 nil 10/10 --- 19) Ocean Fortune OSL Gypsum nil 27,300 nil 10/10 --- 20) Jag Prerana ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,261 nil 10/10 --- 21) Lourdes ATLANTIC FO 5,300 nil nil 11/10 --- 22) Doric Pride SAIL COking Coal nil 51,139 nil 11/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tamil Periyar Seapol T.COal 20,000 nil nil 12/10 2) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300 12/10 3) Aviator Jyothi DAP nil 18,500 nil 12/10 4) Tamilnadu PUYVAST Urea nil 37,600 nil 12/10 5) Endeavour OSL S.Coal nil 68,000 nil 12/10 6) Sea Horse Atlantic C.oil nil 140,000 nil 12/10 7) Luilang Wisdom BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 13/10 8) Jag Parwar ATLANTIC HSD 18,000 nil nil 13/10 9) Halil Sahin Seatrans Sulphur nil 33,000 nil 13/10 10) Hazir INTEGRAL A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 11) Rainbow Jyothi URea nil 23,000 nil 13/10 12) Jiu Feng Ling Eshwar Pet Coke nil 25,573 nil 13/10 13) Nantong Seahorse M.ORe nil 23,288 nil 13/10 14) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 250/60 13/10 15) Great Mary PUYVAST S.Plates 8,000 nil nil 14/10 PUYVAST GB 4,000 nil nil 14/10 PUYVAST Silco 3,500 nil nil 14/10 16) Overseas Nedimar ATLANTIC FO 31,500 nil nil 14/10 17) Sulphur Global MRMAPL Sulphur nil 10,000 nil 14/10 18) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 14/10 19) Prathiba Warna Sravan HSD&MS nil 25,000 nil 14/10 20) M L Nehru AVBGPR COIL nil 50,000 nil 14/10 21) Nanga Prabat Sravan LPG nil 3,000 nil 14/10 22) Ratna Shruti JMB COIL nil 79,000 nil 14/10 23) Ithomi BSS Mill Scale 15,000 nil nil 15/10 24) Gas Cat ATLANTIC L.Ammonia nil 8,501 nil 15/10 25) Glovis Master Infinity Met Coke nil 26,250 nil 15/10 26) Densa Leapord Integral M.Ore nil 25,300 nil 15/10 27) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 252/150 15/10 28) DD Vigor Eversun/BSS HFHSD nil 8,500 nil 15/10 29) TCI Prabhu GPRSP Grains/Logs 2,900 2,500 nil 16/10 30) New Rainbow Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,994 nil 16/10 31) Hanjin Minazilo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 300/250 16/10 32) Seaways Venture Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 16/10 33) Eagle Meerut Sravan HFHSD nil 8,500 nil 16/10 34) Tony Atlantic C.oil nil 138,230 nil 16/10 35) Malavika Essar Cola Fines nil 35,000 nil 17/10 36) Alexander Amma Dried Cashew nil 6,067 nil 17/10 37) Jag Ravi Chowgule I.Ore 28,500 nil nil 19/10 38) Sunrise Star Chowgule I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 23/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL