Oct 15Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 23
Waiting Vessels 20
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessels 68
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV DORIC PRIDE SAIL C.Coal 11/10 ----- ----- nil 5,330 nil 24,670
2) FC RAVI-B B.S.S C.Coal n.a. ----- ----- nil nil nil
3) MV.CHANDI PRASAD ESSAR I.Ore 07/10 ----- ----- 48,500 nil nil 31,000
4) MV OEL VICTORY RELAY CNTR 14/10 ----- ----- nil nil 4,418 4,892
5) MT M.L.NEHRU AVBGPR Crude Oil 14/10 ----- ----- nil 61,400 nil 3,800
6) MT.JAG PRERANA ATLANTIC HSD 10/10 ----- ----- nil 3,538 nil 28,325
7) MT SCF ALPINE INTEROCEAN HSD 09/10 ----- ----- nil 14,900 nil 2,729
8) MV HALIL SAHIN SEATRANS SULPHUR 13/10 ----- ----- nil 1,850 nil 31,150
9) MV AYSE AKSOY SEATRANS DAP 30/09 ----- ----- nil 7,220 nil 18,475
10) MV NORD COPONHAG LOTUS Maize 16/08 ----- ----- 2,160 nil nil 2,026
11) MV MARINE BLUE GAC Sand 09/10 ----- ----- 2,230 nil nil 9,170
12) MV LION I.O.S MOP & 10/10 ----- ----- nil 9,096 nil 260
13) MV WANGARATTA SAIL Coking Coal 09/10 ----- ----- nil 13,500 nil 6,500
14) MV NUEVA FORTUNA SEASPAN Steam Coal 05/10 ----- ----- nil 10,200 nil 9,430
15) MV JINDAL VARUNA SYNERGY Stone Aggr 07/10 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 3,150
16) MV ANDROMEDA ESSKAY S S Steam Coal 27/09 ----- ----- nil 8,360 nil 7,879
17) MV TAMIL PERIYAR SEAPOL Thermal Coal 12/10 ----- ----- 3,000 nil nil 19,750
18) MV PAN UNO B.S.S Coking Coal 02/10 ----- ----- nil 8,900 nil 28,651
19) MV FATHUR RAHMAN SYNERGY Timber Logs 04/10 ----- ----- nil 1,989 nil 4,904
20) MV.JIU FENG LING E.S.S Petro Coke 13/10 ----- ----- nil 9,250 nil 13,795
21) MT OVERSEAS ATLANTIC FO 14/10 ----- ----- 1,400 nil nil 30,100
22) MT JAG PARWAR ATLANTIC HSD Oil 12/10 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 14,238
23) MT SULPHUR GLOBAL MRMAPL Sulphur 14/10 ----- ----- nil 9,100 nil 903
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 ---
3) Great Creation GAC MAize 22,000 nil nil 01/09 ---
4) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 ---
5) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil 11/09 ---
6) Vinalines Ocean BSS MAize 33,000 nil nil 13/09 ---
7) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 ---
8) Nosco Trader GAC/Tinna Stl/Lime 6,000 6,201 nil 03/10 ---
9) Maharishi Bhara AtlantIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 05/10 ---
10) Pos Amertin Jyothi DAP nil 38,617 nil 07/10 ---
11) Marine Blue GAC I.Sand 10,400 nil nil 09/10 ---
12) Kumano Lily Chowgule Pig iron 28,000 nil nil 10/10 ---
13) Ocean Fortune OSL Gypsum nil 27,300 nil 10/10 ---
14) Aviator Jyothi DAP nil 18,500 nil 12/10 ---
15) Tamil Nadu Puyvast Urea nil 37,600 nil 12/10 ---
16) Endevour OSL Steam Coal nil 68,000 nil 12/10 ---
17) Seahorse Atlantic COIL nil 140,000 nil 12/10 ---
18) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 ---
19) Nantong Seahorse M.Ore nil 23,288 nil 13/10 ---
20) Pratibha Warna Sravan HSD&MS nil 25,000 nil 14/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T.Coal 20,000 nil nil 15/10
2) Rainbow Jyothi Urea nil 23,000 nil 15/10
3) Gas Cat Atlanti L.Ammonia nil 8,501 nil 15/10
4) Glovis Master Infinity Met Coke nil 26,250 nil 15/10
5) Densa Leapord Integral M.Ore nil 25,300 nil 15/10
6) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 252/150 15/10
7) DD Vigor Eversun/BSS HFHSD nil 8,500 nil 15/10
8) Ratna Shruti JMB COIL nil 79,000 nil 15/10
9) TCI Prabhu GPRSP Grains/Logs 2,900 2,500 nil 16/10
10) Great Mary Puyvast Splates 9,000 nil nil 16/10
Puyvast GB 4,000 nil nil 16/10
Puyvast Magnes 3,500 nil nil 16/10
11) New Rainbow Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,994 nil 16/10
12) Hanjin Minazilo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 300/250 16/10
13) Seaways Venture Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 16/10
14) Eagle Meerut Sravan HFHSD nil 8,500 nil 16/10
15) Tony Atlantic C.oil nil 138,230 nil 16/10
16) Malavika Essar Cola Fines nil 35,000 nil 17/10
17) Alexander Amma Dried Cashew nil 6,067 nil 17/10
18) Luilang Wisdom BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 18/10
19) Ithomi BSS mill scale 15,000 nil nil 18/10
20) Sagar Sakthi Deblines B.Ore nil 46,200 nil 18/10
21) Jag Ravi Chowgule I.Ore 28,500 nil nil 19/10
22) Oxl Avatar Everett G.Cargo nil 350 nil 19/10
23) Vishva Vijay SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 20/10
24) Sunrise Star Chowgule I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 23/10
25) Jag Aditi SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL