Oct 16Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 19
Waiting Vessels 21
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessels 61
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MV MONTE EVEREADY Coking Coal 09/10 ----- ----- nil 7,600 nil 62,985
4) MV EURO BTL Containers 15/10 ----- ----- nil nil 11,917 1,093
5) MT M.L.NE AVBGPR Crude Oil 14/10 ----- ----- nil 34,008 nil 3,886
6) MV VINALINES B.S.S MAIZE 13/09 ----- ----- nil nil nil 33,000
7) MV AYSE AKSOY SEATRANS DAP 30/09 ----- ----- nil 6,880 nil 12,456
8) MV NORD LOTUS Maize 16/08 ----- ----- 1,585 nil nil 510
9) MV MARINE GAC Ilmenite 09/10 ----- ----- 6,760 nil nil 1,440
10) MV AVIATOR JYOTHI DAP 12/10 ----- ----- nil 1,180 nil 16,955
11) MV OCEAN OSL Gypsum 10/10 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 4,911
12) MV NUEVA SEASPAN Steam Coal 05/10 ----- ----- nil 8,500 nil 535
14) MV JINDAL SYNERGY Stone Aggr 07/10 ----- ----- 3,150 nil nil
15) MV ANDR ESSKA Steam Coal 27/09 ----- ----- nil 7,510 nil 1,664
16) MV TAMIL SEAPOL Thermal Coal 12/10 ----- ----- 19,690 nil nil
17) MV PAN UNO B.S.S Coking Coal 02/10 ----- ----- nil 9,400 nil 18,531
18) MV FATHU SYNERGY Timber Logs 04/10 ----- ----- nil nil nil 4,904
19) MV JIU FENG LING E.S.S Petroleum 13/10 ----- ----- nil 8,630 nil 6,228
20) MT OVERSEA ATLANTIC FO 14/10 ----- ----- 10,100 nil nil 20,000
21) MT JAG PARWAR ATLANTIC PY GAS 12/10 ----- ----- nil 5,305 nil
22) MV RAINBOW JYOTHI Urea 15/10 ----- ----- nil nil nil 23,000
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 ---
3) Great Creation GAC MAize 22,000 nil nil 01/09 ---
4) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 ---
5) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil 11/09 ---
6) Nosco Trader Tinna Steel 6,000 6,201 nil 03/10 ---
7) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 ---
8) Maharishi Atla LPG nil 21,000 nil 05/10 ---
9) Pos Amertin Jyothi DAP nil 38,617 nil 07/10 ---
10) Kumano Lily Chowgule Pig iron 28,000 nil nil 10/10 ---
11) Doric Pride SAIL Coking Coal nil 21,025 nil 11/10 ---
12) Tamil Nadu Puyvast Urea nil 37,600 nil 12/10 ---
13) Endevour OSL Steam Coal nil 68,000 nil 12/10 ---
14) Seahorse Atlantic COIL nil 140,000 nil 12/10 ---
15) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 ---
16) Nantong Seahorse M.Ore nil 23,288 nil 13/10 ---
17) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T.COal 20,000 nil nil 15/10 ---
18) Glovis Master Infinity Met Coke nil 26,250 nil 15/10 ---
19) Densa Leapord Integral M.Ore nil 25,300 nil 15/10 ---
20) DD Vigor EversUN Gypsum nil 39,400 nil 15/10 ---
21) Ratna Shruti JMB COIL nil 79,000 nil 15/10 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Gas Cat Atlanti L.Ammonia nil 8,501 nil 16/10
2) New Rainbow Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,994 nil 16/10
3) Hanjin Minazilo Hanjin Cont nil nil 300/250 16/10
4) Tony Atlantic C.oil nil 138,230 nil 16/10
5) Great Mary Puyvast Steel 9,000 nil nil 17/10
6) TCI Prabhu GPRSP Food 2,900 2,500 nil 17/10
7) Maersk Dalton Maersk Cont nil nil 400/100 17/10
8) Ithomi BSS mill scale 15,000 nil nil 18/10
9) Alexander Amma Dried Cashew nil 6,067 nil 18/10
10) Sagar Sakthi Deblines B.Ore nil 46,200 nil 18/10
11) Eagle Meerut Sravan HFHSD nil 8,500 nil 18/10
12) Jag Ravi Chowgule I.Ore 28,500 nil nil 19/10
13) Luilang Wisdom BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 19/10
14) Oxl Avatar Everett Genre nil 350 nil 19/10
15) Seaways Venture Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 19/10
16) Vishva Vijay SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 20/10
17) Malavika Essar Cola Fines nil 35,000 nil 20/10
18) Simge Aksoy Seatrans Steam Coal nil 51,670 nil 20/10
19) Pratibha Warna sravan HSD&MS nil 25,000 nil 20/10
20) Sunrise Star Chowgule I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 23/10
21) Jag Aditi SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 24/10
