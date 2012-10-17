Oct 17- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 22
Waiting Vessels 21
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessles 66
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M V MONTE PELMO EVEREADY Coking Coal 02/08 09/10 ----- nil 14,300 nil 14,300
2) FC RAVI-B B.S.S nil 28/07 ----- ----- nil nil nil
3) Barge JUBILEE - VB.S.S nil 03/08 ----- ----- nil nil nil
4) M V HANJIN BTL CNTR 23/07 16/10 ----- nil nil 5,880 5,880
5) M T TONY AVBGPR Crude Oil 01/08 16/10 ----- nil 18,900 nil 18,900
6) M V VINALIN B.S.S MAIZE 06/08 13/09 ----- 2,000 nil nil 2,000
7) Barge J B.S.S MAIZE 29/07 ----- ----- 2,000 nil nil 2,000
8) LPG/C. MAHAR ATLANTIC LPG 27/07 05/10 ----- nil nil
9) M V POS AMETRIN JYOTHI S DAP 06/08 07/10 ----- nil 5,810 nil 5,810
10) M V AYSE AKSOY SEATRANS DAP 29/07 30/09 ----- nil 7,270 nil 7,270
11) M V NORD C LOTUS Maize 05/08 16/08 ----- 702 nil nil 702
12) M V AVIATOR JYOTHI DAP ----- 12/10 ----- nil 9,020 nil 9,020
13) M V NANTONG K SEAHORSE M.ORE 07/08 13/10 ----- nil 10,500 nil 10,500
14) Barge SUFFIYAN - 1EVERSUN nil 06/08 ----- ----- nil nil nil
15) M V ANDROMEDA ESSKAY Steam Coal 06/08 27/09 ----- nil 2,154 nil 2,154
16) M V TAMIL KAMARAJSEAPOL Thermal Coal 28/07 15/10 ----- 14,500 nil nil 14,500
17) M V PAN UNO B.S.S Coking Coal 04/08 02/10 ----- nil 5,750 nil 5,750
18) M V FATHUR RAHMANSYNERGY Timber Logs 07/08 04/10 ----- nil 1,906 nil 1,906
19) M V .JIU FENG E.S.S Petroleum C 06/08 13/10 ----- nil 6,730 nil 6,730
20) M T OVERSE ATLANTIC FO ----- 14/10 ----- 10,400 nil nil 10,400
21) M T JAG PRERANA ATLANTIC HSD ----- 10/10 ----- nil nil
22) M V RAINBOW JYOTHI Urea ----- 15/10 ----- nil 3,250 nil 3,250
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 ---
3) Great Creation GAC MAize 22,000 nil nil 01/09 ---
4) Albarellia Interocean A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 ---
5) Konstantions Lotus MAize 33,000 nil nil 11/09 ---
6) Nosco Tra GAC/Tinn Steel/Lime 6,000 6,201 nil 03/10 ---
7) Pacific Tramp Sravan A.Nitrate nil 29,303 nil 03/10 ---
8) Pos Amertin Jyothi DAP nil 38,617 nil 07/10 ---
9) Kumano Lily Chowgule Pig iron 28,000 nil nil 10/10 ---
10) Doric Pride SAIL Coking Coal nil 21,025 nil 11/10 ---
11) Tamil Nadu Puyvast Urea nil 37,600 nil 12/10 ---
12) Endevour OSL Steam Coal nil 68,000 nil 12/10 ---
13) Seahorse Atlantic COIL nil 140,000 nil 12/10 ---
14) Halili Sahin Seatrans sulphur nil 23,100 nil 13/10 ---
15) Hizir G Intergrap A.Nirate nil 29,112 nil 13/10 ---
16) Glovis Master Infinity Met Coke nil 26,250 nil 15/10 ---
17) Densa Leapord Integral M.Ore nil 25,300 nil 15/10 ---
18) DD Vigor EversUN Gypsum nil 39,400 nil 15/10 ---
19) Ratna Shruti JMB COIL nil 79,000 nil 15/10 ---
20) Gas Cat ATLANTIC l.Ammonia nil 8,501 nil 16/10 ---
21) New Rainbow Eshwar SHIP Pet Coke nil 32,994 nil 16/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Great Ma Puyvas Steel Plat nil nil nil 17/10
2) TCI Prabhu GPRSP Food Grai 2,900 2,500 nil 17/10
3) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 17/10
4) APL Sokhna APL CNTR nil nil 400/100 17/10
5) Alexander Amma Dried Cashew nil 6,067 nil 18/10
6) Sagar Sakthi Deblines B.Ore nil 46,200 nil 18/10
7) Eagle Meerut Sravan HFHSD nil 8,500 nil 18/10
8) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 5,000 19/10
9) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 6,000 19/10
10) Oxl Avatar Everett Genreal nil 350 nil 19/10
11) Seaways Venture Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 19/10
12) Ithomi BSS mill scale 15,000 nil nil 20/10
13) Jag Ravi Chowgule I.Ore 28,500 nil nil 20/10
14) Histria Prince ATLANTIC FO 31,500 nil nil 20/10
15) Vishva Vijay SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 20/10
16) Malavika Essar Cola Fines nil 35,000 nil 20/10
17) Simge Aksoy Seatrans Steam Coal nil 51,670 nil 20/10
18) Pacific Royal Eversun Gypsum nil 40,150 nil 21/10
19) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 22/10
20) Sunrise Star Chowgule I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 23/10
21) Luilang Wisdom BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 25/10
22) Jag Aditi SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/10
23) Prabhu Satram BSS Coking Coal nil 74,068 nil 05/11
